Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Daniel Esparza
This cow explains Catholic religious orders and congregations better than most textbooks
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Philip Kosloski
How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery during WWII

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
News

Pew survey finds Christianity continuing to diminish in America

EMPTY CHURCH PEW
David Whelan | Public Domain
Share
Print
J-P Mauro | Oct 19, 2019

The "nones" rise to over 25% and fewer than half of Millennials call themselves Christian.

This year has been host to several surveys which have highlighted the decline of Christianity, as well as religion as a whole in the United States. Now, a new survey suggests the number of people claiming Christianity, or any religion for that matter, has continued to diminish in recent months.

The most recent Pew survey, released October 17, suggests that the number of Christians in America has fallen 12 points since 2009, while the number of people who say they have no religious inclinations has risen by 17%. These numbers are reflective of church attendance, which has been declining for the last 10 years.

Of those that said they go to church, more than half (54%) said they attend services only a few times a year and fewer than half said they attend Mass monthly. The Guardian reports that these trends were seen across the board in all Christian denominations, with Protestantism experiencing the greatest decline from 51% to 43%. Catholic attendance is down only 3%, since 2009.

Millennials were found to have the least interest in religion, with only 49% calling themselves Christian. It is estimated that 40% of Millennials now describe themselves as religiously unaffiliated, or “nones.”According to the data collected by Pew Research, Millennials are just as likely to say they attend Mass every week as they are to say they never worship in church.

Pew concluded that religious “nones”have become the fastest growing group in America. These “nones” are arising in all cultural and political demographics, but the largest contributor is young adults. The report noted:

“Religious ‘nones’ have grown across multiple demographic groups: white people, black people and Hispanics; men and women; all regions of the country; and among college graduates and those with lower levels of educational attainment.”

Tags:
AmericaFaithSociety
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
  3. Zelda Caldwell
    World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    St. Teresa of Avila’s haunting vision of Hell
  5. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Beautiful girls’ names inspired by significant spiritual …
  6. Rachel Molinatti
    The dog who waits for grace before meals
  7. Katherine Ruddy
    Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
  8. V. M. Traverso
    The world’s largest crucifix is in Michigan
  9. feed manager aleteia
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Philip Kosloski
St. Teresa of Avila’s haunting vision of Hell
Rachel Molinatti
The dog who waits for grace before meals
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW