Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Philip Kosloski
How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery during WWII
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
Philip Kosloski
The excuse for not praying that Mother Teresa couldn’t fathom

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
News

The Washington Nationals’ Catholic chaplain preached about “the virtue of hope” when team was down

Share
Print
Zelda Caldwell | Oct 19, 2019

Msgr. Stephen Rossetti celebrates Mass with the players, coaches and staff of the come-from-behind National League Champions.

Anyone watching the televised broadcast of the last two games of the National League Championship series between the Washington Nationals and the St. Louis Cardinals may have noticed a Catholic priest in clerical collar seated in the booth next to a cautiously jubilant Nationals General manager, Mike Rizzo.

An article in Thursday’s Arlington Catholic Herald reveals his identity as Msgr. Stephen Rossetti, the long-time Catholic chaplain for the Washington Nationals. In addition to celebrating Mass with the team, coaches, and staff, Msgr. Rossetti administers to their spiritual and sacramental needs.

“I have baptized their babies, done marriage prep, and helped them with other sacramental issues,” he told Mary McCarthy Hines of Arlington Catholic. 

“At the Mass, both teams are invited as well as any staff and coaches. It is a nice time when both teams can gather together before a game and pray together. When Mass is over, I notice how good the opposing teams are to each other, shaking hands and welcoming. It’s a nice witness of unity and mutual respect and esteem,” he said.

As for the Nationals’ improbable comeback from a 19-31 record in May to a spot in the team’s first World Series, Msgr. Rossetti attributes the their success to the team’s faith.

At a Sunday Mass when things were not looking very hopeful for the Nats, Msgr. Rossetti delivered a homily on hope in God. He now says they wouldn’t be where they are today without that hope.

“Early in the season, when we were 12 games below .500, it would have been easy to give up,” he told the Arlington Catholic Herald. 

“If they did, they would never be where they are today. In everyone’s life, there are difficult moments. Always, and especially at those times, we hope in God. We know that God is always with us, never abandons us. So, we never give up or give in. We, too, stay in the Christian fight until the end.”

To read the entire story, visit the Arlington Catholic Herald here.

Tags:
Sports
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
  3. Zelda Caldwell
    World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    St. Teresa of Avila’s haunting vision of Hell
  5. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Beautiful girls’ names inspired by significant spiritual …
  6. Rachel Molinatti
    The dog who waits for grace before meals
  7. Katherine Ruddy
    Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
  8. V. M. Traverso
    The world’s largest crucifix is in Michigan
  9. feed manager aleteia
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Philip Kosloski
St. Teresa of Avila’s haunting vision of Hell
Rachel Molinatti
The dog who waits for grace before meals
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW