Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Silvia Lucchetti and Matthew Green
The tragic death of a bride on the way to her wedding gives life to others
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Philip Kosloski
How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery during WWII

3 Ways to transform our children’s lives with love

GRADUATE
Shutterstock | VGstockstudio
Cecilia Zinicola | Oct 20, 2019

Letting our children know we love and support them is hugely important.

It doesn’t matter how old we are – 65, 35, or 5: knowing that we are loved always produces the same result. It makes our heart beat stronger and elevates our spirit. Experiencing love can change the course of a person’s entire day, or even of an entire life.

As parents who know that the experience of love has a positive impact on the lives of our children, we are called to put this into practice in concrete ways, leaving our children a legacy that will remain with them forever, because love is faithful, and when it is true, it never disappears.

1
Tell them we love them

Showing our love for our children through our actions is important, but it’s also important to communicate it verbally: it’s vital that we express our love with words. Although we may repeat it a thousand times a day, and they may already know it, it’s impossible to spoil a child with too many words of love.

Even when they are grown up, it’s still important for them to hear, “I love you,” or, “No one loves you more than I do.” These words will give them the confidence that we will always welcome them and be there for them. When they are adults who need to be independent and who sometimes will be far away from us physically, that confidence will become a deeply meaningful truth and a source of security for them.

2
Love them all equally, but treat them as individuals

Loving our children requires understanding each one of them as an individual. Every time we give our children special attention and dedicate exclusive time to getting to know them, we leave a permanent mark in their heart. It’s a memory that will last a lifetime.

When they know that they are loved for who they are, and not for what they do, they will begin to appreciate the true value of their lives. People who are aware of the inherent value of their life, and of every human life, have a greater probability of making the most of it.

3
Teach them to do everything with love

We have to put great effort into teaching them that the things we do, even the smallest ones, have meaning when they are done with love. Love is a solid foundation that will give them the necessary tools to mature, and the wisdom they will need to help them deal with the realities of life, because love is patient, supports all things, and is renewed every day.

When our children learn to incorporate love into their daily lives, not only will they do a better job at their studies or at their work; they will also share that love with many other people, which is an added value that our world needs more than ever.

Read more:
How to talk with your children about love
Read more:
The 10 fundamental ways to show (not tell) our children that we love them
Tags:
LoveParenting
