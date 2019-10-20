Check out the Luminous Mystery reflections in our ‘Clack the Beads in October’ series

During this last week, we’ve taken up the recent addition to the Rosary: The five Luminous Mysteries proposed by John Paul II in his apostolic letter of 2002.

When John Paul proposed for our contemplation these five moments in the public life of Jesus, he noted that in all but one of them, the presence of Mary “remains in the background.”

Yet the role she assumed at Cana in some way accompanies Christ throughout his ministry. The revelation made directly by the Father at the Baptism in the Jordan and echoed by John the Baptist is placed upon Mary’s lips at Cana, and it becomes the great maternal counsel which Mary addresses to the Church of every age: “Do whatever he tells you” (Jn 2:5). This counsel is a fitting introduction to the words and signs of Christ’s public ministry and it forms the Marian foundation of all the “mysteries of light.”

Aleteia editor Father Patrick Briscoe is helping you take up each of these mysteries in a new way, and hear Mary’s advice spoken to you. Check them out below, and find the whole series here. Next week: the Sorrowful Mysteries.