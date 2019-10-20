Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Philip Kosloski
How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery during WWII
Uninjured motorcyclist consoles tearful elderly driver who hit him
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready

Pray
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Philip Kosloski
Pray this novena and St. Therese might send you a rose from Heaven
Check out the Luminous Mystery reflections in our ‘Clack the Beads in October’ series

Kathleen N. Hattrup | Oct 20, 2019

Let us hear the "great maternal counsel which Mary addresses to the Church of every age."

As we mentioned last week, there are plenty of saints and popes, and even the Mother of God herself, enjoining us to pray the Rosary every day.

During this last week, we’ve taken up the recent addition to the Rosary: The five Luminous Mysteries proposed by John Paul II in his apostolic letter of 2002.

When John Paul proposed for our contemplation these five moments in the public life of Jesus, he noted that in all but one of them, the presence of Mary “remains in the background.”

Yet the role she assumed at Cana in some way accompanies Christ throughout his ministry. The revelation made directly by the Father at the Baptism in the Jordan and echoed by John the Baptist is placed upon Mary’s lips at Cana, and it becomes the great maternal counsel which Mary addresses to the Church of every age: “Do whatever he tells you” (Jn 2:5).

This counsel is a fitting introduction to the words and signs of Christ’s public ministry and it forms the Marian foundation of all the “mysteries of light.”

Aleteia editor Father Patrick Briscoe is helping you take up each of these mysteries in a new way, and hear Mary’s advice spoken to you. Check them out below, and find the whole series here. Next week: the Sorrowful Mysteries.

Read more:
Baptism in the Jordan: John leaps again
Read more:
Wedding at Cana: We meet a merciful Mary
Read more:
Proclamation of the Kingdom: Jesus reveals the cause of our illness
Read more:
Transfiguration: The spiritual life in miniature

 

