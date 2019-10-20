Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Aleteia
Uninjured motorcyclist consoles tearful elderly driver who hit him
Silvia Lucchetti and Matthew Green
The tragic death of a bride on the way to her wedding gives life to others
Rachel Molinatti
The dog who waits for grace before meals
Philip Kosloski
How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery during WWII

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Philip Kosloski
Pray this novena and St. Therese might send you a rose from Heaven
Art & Culture

The many meanings of salt in the Bible

UYUNI
psyberartist-(CC BY 2.0)
Share
Print
Daniel Esparza | Oct 20, 2019

A fundamental necessity of life, salt has been used since ancient times for many different purposes, and is heavily loaded with spiritual meaning.

Salt plays an interesting, often contradictory role in the Bible. Salt is a fundamental necessity of life, and has been used since ancient times in many cultures as a seasoning, a preservative, a disinfectant, a component of ceremonial offerings, and as a unit of exchange. The Hebrews, both during the Old Testament and the New Testament periods, were certainly not an exception.

Leviticus (2:13) and Ezekiel (43:24) make it evident that salt was an important part of ancient Hebrew religious sacrifice. “And every offering of your grain offering you shall season with salt; you shall not allow the salt of the covenant of your God to be lacking from your grain offering. With all your offerings you shall offer salt.” (Leviticus 2:13) Also, salt was always cast on the burnt offering (Ezekiel 43:24), and was part of the incense offered in the Temple (Exodus 30:35). Moreover, even newborn babies were rubbed with salt, as we read in Ezekiel: “As for your nativity, on the day you were born your navel cord was not cut, nor were you washed in water to cleanse you; you were not rubbed with salt nor wrapped in swaddling cloths.” (Ezekiel 16:4)

Read more:
3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home

But salt was also widely and variably used symbolically in ancient Israel. The books of Numbers and 2 Chronicles present salt as the symbol that confirms friendship between parties. Eating salt together, in fact, was (and still is) a sign of friendship in some regions in the Mediterranean.

In the Gospels, we find Jesus calling his disciples “the salt of the earth” (Matt 5:13), yet adding a warning to this claim:

“But if the salt loses its saltiness, how can it be made salty again? It is no longer good for anything, except to be thrown out and trampled underfoot.”

Also, in the Gospel of Mark (Cf. Mk 9:50) Jesus reminds his disciples to “have salt among yourselves, and be at peace with each other.” In this context, “salt” is employed to express the capacity to preserve, purify, and cleanse: just as fire burns away impurity transforming everything into its own substance (that is, consuming it), salt arrests corruption, stops decomposition, keeps off destruction, and preserves whatever is in contact with it. In sum, salt protects from decay. It is clear, then, that Jesus is inviting his disciples to preserve the good will that “seasons” positive relationships between people, and which “protects” the community from being corrupted, “preserving” it in good state.

Tags:
BibleReligious symbolism
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
  3. Zelda Caldwell
    World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic …
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Beautiful girls’ names inspired by significant spiritual …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    St. Teresa of Avila’s haunting vision of Hell
  6. V. M. Traverso
    The world’s largest crucifix is in Michigan
  7. Ary Waldir Ramos Diaz
    John Paul II’s secret for making difficult decisions
  8. Rachel Molinatti
    The dog who waits for grace before meals
  9. feed manager aleteia
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Philip Kosloski
St. Teresa of Avila’s haunting vision of Hell
Rachel Molinatti
The dog who waits for grace before meals
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW