Rachel Molinatti
The dog who waits for grace before meals
Philip Kosloski
St. Teresa of Avila's haunting vision of Hell
Uninjured motorcyclist consoles tearful elderly driver who hit him
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith

Pray
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Philip Kosloski
Pray this novena and St. Therese might send you a rose from Heaven
After falling from purity, pray this prayer of repentance

Philip Kosloski | Oct 21, 2019

If purity is struggle for you and you have recently fallen from grace, pray this prayer.

Living a pure and chaste life is not always easy. Even when we try to resist certain temptations, our will power is often not enough and we fall.

While it’s easy to give up the fight and embrace our sins, the best response is to cry out to God in repentance. You may have to do this one time or 99 times before your heart is fully open to God’s grace. Either way, pray this prayer of David, who himself struggled with purity.

Have mercy on me, God, in accord with your merciful love;
in your abundant compassion blot out my transgressions.
Thoroughly wash away my guilt;
and from my sin cleanse me.
For I know my transgressions;
my sin is always before me.
Against you, you alone have I sinned;
I have done what is evil in your eyes
So that you are just in your word,
and without reproach in your judgment.
Behold, I was born in guilt,
in sin my mother conceived me.
Behold, you desire true sincerity;
and secretly you teach me wisdom.
Cleanse me with hyssop, that I may be pure;
wash me, and I will be whiter than snow.
You will let me hear gladness and joy;
the bones you have crushed will rejoice. (Psalm 51:1-10)

Read more:
This Novena for Purity finds inspiration in St. Thomas Aquinas
Read more:
#BreakTheChains: Priest inspires revolution on Twitter
