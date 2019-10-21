After falling from purity, pray this prayer of repentance

Living a pure and chaste life is not always easy. Even when we try to resist certain temptations, our will power is often not enough and we fall.

While it’s easy to give up the fight and embrace our sins, the best response is to cry out to God in repentance. You may have to do this one time or 99 times before your heart is fully open to God’s grace. Either way, pray this prayer of David, who himself struggled with purity.