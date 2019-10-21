Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Philip Kosloski
St. Teresa of Avila’s haunting vision of Hell
Rachel Molinatti
The dog who waits for grace before meals
Daniel Esparza
This cow explains Catholic religious orders and congregations better than most textbooks

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Philip Kosloski
Pray this novena and St. Therese might send you a rose from Heaven
Spirituality

How St. Hilarion converted a band of robbers with a simple response

U.S. Public Domain
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Oct 21, 2019

The robbers thought they could have their way with St. Hilarion, but were not prepared for what he said next.

St. Hilarion was among the earliest Christians to devote himself entirely to a life of prayer and fasting. He lived with St. Anthony of the Desert during the 4th century, and after Anthony’s death spent the remainder of his life with few possessions besides the ragged cloak that he wore.

Early on, St. Hilarion built for himself a small hut where he prayed night and day, observing some of the most severe penances imaginable. It was at this time that a band of robbers can roaming through the desert in hopes of finding him, thinking that he was hiding something of value.

St. Jerome writes in his Life of St. Hilarion about this episode, and how the robbers were immediately stunned by what they discovered.

While still living in the hut, at the age of eighteen, robbers came to him by night, either supposing that he had something which they might carry off, or considering that they would be brought into contempt if a solitary boy felt no dread of their attacks. They searched up and down between the sea and the marsh from evening until daybreak without being able to find his resting place. Then, having discovered the boy by the light of day they asked him, half in jest, What would you do if robbers came to you? He replied, He that has nothing does not fear robbers. Said they, At all events, you might be killed. I might, said he, I might; and therefore I do not fear robbers because I am prepared to die. Then they marveled at his firmness and faith, confessed how they had wandered about in the night, and how their eyes had been blinded, and promised to lead a stricter life in the future.

This response was entirely unexpected and jolted them from their sinful ways.

Often robbers thrive on creating fear in others and it fuels their pride. St. Hilarion took the wind out of their sails and revealed to them that there is more to this life than possessions. He pointed to an alternative way of looking at the world, with an unwavering confidence in God and the promise of Heaven.

This episode can help us examine our lives, as we imagine a similar situation. Are we afraid of losing our possessions? Does death frighten us? How much do we trust God?

May St. Hilarion intercede for us and help us value what truly matters in this world.

Read more:
How St. Anthony the Abbot defeated the devil
Read more:
Who was the first Christian hermit?
Tags:
SaintsSpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
  3. Zelda Caldwell
    World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic …
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Beautiful girls’ names inspired by significant spiritual …
  5. Ary Waldir Ramos Diaz
    John Paul II’s secret for making difficult decisions
  6. V. M. Traverso
    The world’s largest crucifix is in Michigan
  7. Philip Kosloski
    St. Teresa of Avila’s haunting vision of Hell
  8. Philip Kosloski
    This is the daily schedule John Paul II had as a teenager
  9. feed manager aleteia
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Philip Kosloski
St. Teresa of Avila’s haunting vision of Hell
Rachel Molinatti
The dog who waits for grace before meals
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW