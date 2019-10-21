Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Silvia Lucchetti and Matthew Green
The tragic death of a bride on the way to her wedding gives life to others
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Daniel Esparza
This cow explains Catholic religious orders and congregations better than most textbooks
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Philip Kosloski
Pray this novena and St. Therese might send you a rose from Heaven
Lifestyle

How to raise your children with emotional intelligence

PARENTING
Golden Pixels LLC - Shutterstock
Share
Print
María Verónica Degwitz | Oct 21, 2019

We need to teach them to "accept feelings, limit actions."

Nowadays, we know that it’s important to raise our children with emotional intelligence, which includes the ability to understand, evaluate, and control our emotions. In our efforts to raise children with these abilities, we as parents must also understand the importance of accepting our children’s feelings.

It’s a common mistake to think that accepting feelings means accepting the actions that may result from those feelings, which leads to children who are rebellious, disrespectful, and/or spoiled.

These ideas led author Rebecca Eanes, founder of Positive Parenting, to come up with a very simple phrase that parents can easily remember: “accept feelings, limit actions.”

Distinguishing feelings from actions

Feelings are neither right nor wrong, they simply are what they are. We feel what we feel. However, what we do with those feelings is extremely important, and this is the key to raising our children with emotional intelligence so that they will understand their responsibility for their actions.

It’s not just about understanding and accepting their feelings, but also about teaching our children how to react appropriately to those feelings. If we accept our children’s every reaction as correct, we won’t be teaching them how to handle their feelings during difficult moments or how to respond to others when they feel emotionally overwhelmed.

In the past, it was very common to reject feelings in order to try to correct inappropriate behavior. People would use phrases like, “You shouldn’t get angry about that,” or “You don’t have any reason to be sad.” Parents thought that if they could train their children’s emotions, they could also correct their behavior. This ended up making children insecure and lacking in emotional intelligence, since on the one hand they were unable to stop feeling what they were feeling, and on the other, they didn’t learn to control their behavior.

At the other extreme, there arose the theory that we had to accept all our children’s emotions and reactions in order to respect their natural self-expression. Consequently, parents were afraid to teach their children to control inappropriate behavior. As a result, we ended up with children who thought that any and all behavior was acceptable, if it was sincerely felt, including behavior that had a negative effect on others.

Responsibility

When we accept emotions and limit actions, we teach our children that their feelings are a normal human experience, but that they’re also responsible for how their actions affect themselves and those around them.

This guideline helps us not only in raising our children, but it can also be applied in many aspects of our own lives. Our relationships, above all with our spouses, can benefit greatly if we understand that our emotions don’t give us a blank check to engage in just any kind of behavior. We are the ones who, with our force of will, have the ability to direct our lives and our actions.

Read more:
Why emotional intelligence is something you should aspire to
Read more:
4 Ways to help boost your kids’ emotional intelligence
Tags:
ChildrenParenting
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
  3. Zelda Caldwell
    World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic …
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Beautiful girls’ names inspired by significant spiritual …
  5. Ary Waldir Ramos Diaz
    John Paul II’s secret for making difficult decisions
  6. V. M. Traverso
    The world’s largest crucifix is in Michigan
  7. Philip Kosloski
    St. Teresa of Avila’s haunting vision of Hell
  8. Philip Kosloski
    This is the daily schedule John Paul II had as a teenager
  9. feed manager aleteia
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Philip Kosloski
St. Teresa of Avila’s haunting vision of Hell
Rachel Molinatti
The dog who waits for grace before meals
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW