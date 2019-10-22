Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Daniel Esparza
This cow explains Catholic religious orders and congregations better than most textbooks
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Philip Kosloski
How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery during WWII
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Philip Kosloski
Pray this novena and St. Therese might send you a rose from Heaven
Spirituality

How St. Therese of Lisieux was nearly sent to Vietnam

SAINT THERESE OF LISIEUX
AFP Archives
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Oct 22, 2019

The French Carmelite nun was ready and willing to be a missionary in Saigon.

St. Therese of Lisieux had a missionary heart, even though she entered a cloistered Carmelite monastery where nuns rarely ever pass beyond the walls that surround it. She always prayed for missionary priests as well as those they ministered to. Her heart was full of God’s love and she wanted the whole world to possess it.

During her time in Lisieux, France was extending its territories, including a colony in what is now called Vietnam. Saigon fell to the French in 1859 and French missionaries were starting to travel more regularly to the region.

This included Carmelite nuns, who founded a monastery in Saigon in 1861. One of the sisters who founded the monastery came back to Lisieux and lived with St. Therese for several years, before returning to Vietnam in 1895.

There was a request for more sisters to help the small community in Saigon and St. Therese was one of the first to volunteer. She was eager about being a missionary and was nearly sent there. Therese talks about it in a letter she sent to a French priest.

This will perhaps surprise you; is it not a dream that a Carmelite think of leaving for Tonkin? Well, no, it is not a dream, and I can assure you that if Jesus does not soon come looking for me for the Carmel of heaven, I shall one day leave for that of Hanoi, for now there is a Carmel in that city, the Saigon Carmel recently founded it.

However, her health was not well and there was little hope she could endure the journey.

Perhaps you want to know what our Mother thinks of my desire to go to Tonkin? She believes in my vocation (for really it has to be a special vocation, and every Carmelite does not feel called to go into exile), but she does not believe my vocation may ever be realized. For this it would be necessary that the sheath be as solid as the sword, and perhaps (our Mother believes) the sheath would be cast into the sea before reaching Tonkin. It is not really conve­nient to be composed of a body and a soul! This poor Brother Ass, as Saint Francis of Assisi called it, often embarrasses its noble Sister and prevents her from going where she would like.

Even later on, as recorded in her autobiography, she prayed that she would be cured of her illness and be free to travel to Saigon.

Let me tell you, dear Mother, why, if Our Lady cures me, I wish to respond to the call from our Mothers of Hanoï. It appears that to live in foreign Carmels, a very special vocation is needed, and many souls think they are called without being so in reality. You have told me that I have this vocation, and that my health alone stands in the way. But if I am destined one day to leave this Carmel, it will not be without a pang.

It wasn’t God’s will for Therese to spend her life in Vietnam, but instead to shower the world with roses from Heaven. She died shortly thereafter and the Church, recognizing her missionary heart, proclaimed her “Patroness of the Missions.”

She remains a model for us all, especially as the Church increasingly strives to have a missionary heart, full of the joy of the Gospel, ready to spread Christ’s love in every corner of the world.

Read more:
Miracle in Vietnam: When St. Therese appeared to a man and taught him to be an “apostle of love”
Read more:
Pope Francis’ prayer for this special missionary month

 

Tags:
SaintsVietnam
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
  3. Zelda Caldwell
    World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic …
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Beautiful girls’ names inspired by significant spiritual …
  5. Ary Waldir Ramos Diaz
    John Paul II’s secret for making difficult decisions
  6. Nicholas Senz
    Pope St. John Paul II’s teacher gave this warning about prayer
  7. Philip Kosloski
    This is the daily schedule John Paul II had as a teenager
  8. V. M. Traverso
    The world’s largest crucifix is in Michigan
  9. feed manager aleteia
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Philip Kosloski
St. Teresa of Avila’s haunting vision of Hell
Rachel Molinatti
The dog who waits for grace before meals
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW