Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
St. Teresa of Avila’s haunting vision of Hell
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Philip Kosloski
How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery during WWII

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Philip Kosloski
Pray this novena and St. Therese might send you a rose from Heaven
Lifestyle

The surprising phrase that can make all the difference

BUDOWANIE PEWNOŚCI SIEBIE
Po prostu zatrzymuj negatywne myśli, zamieniaj na pozytywne, gdy jest Ci trudno, przynajmniej odsuwaj na trochę, nie daj się im zalewać. Jak Ci się pomyśli „Ale jestem beznadziejny”, „Znowu mi nie wyszło, a koledze świetnie idzie”, „Do niczego się nie nadaję”, „Co zacznę, to zawalę” itp. – odsuń je, powiedz „Dobrze mi idzie, bo robiłem …..”, „Jestem zadowolony, gdy……”, „Lubię siebie za……”), itp.
Share
Print
Cecilia Pigg | Oct 22, 2019

We’ve all heard these words, but they really work, even in our spiritual lives.

Fake it ’til you make it.

I first heard that phrase in college, and it has helped me in so many ways since then. I think the biggest reason it’s so helpful is that it prompts action. But you don’t have to know exactly what you’re doing to start changing your behavior. You just have to start. So, in college, I considered the things I wanted to be better at and asked, what would make me better at this? And then I tried to take the steps required to get there.

For example, I wanted to be better at studying, and brainstormed what someone who is good at studying would do. I noticed people finding special study spots, and wearing earbuds. So, that’s what I did. I found a place in the library to hide from people and distraction, and I put in earbuds. I didn’t listen to anything because I can’t focus with music on, but it made me look more shut off from the world and engrossed in what I was doing. And it helped! With fewer distractions and more focus on learning the material, my studying improved.

A great way to use this phrase “fake it ’til you make it” is to let it help you become a better person in your everyday life. Do you need to be better at a certain virtue? Then act the way you think a person with that virtue would act. Want to be more joyful? Think of what joyful people you know are like and copy them. Maybe that means you’ll try to smile more and focus less on stressors. Want to be more generous? What generous people do you know, and what do they do? Maybe that means you’ll say yes to more invitations, or share the food you love.

Why does “fake it ‘til you make it” work in the spiritual realm? Well, virtue isn’t about acting in accordance with feelings. It’s about forming good habits that you can fall back on no matter how you are feeling. So if you don’t feel like being patient or generous, but you’ve been working to do the things a patient or generous person would do, you have hopefully developed a habit of doing generous things or being patient. That habit is what will make you better. The more you reinforce the habit, the more you won’t have to rely on “feeling” like it. Instead, you’ll be able to rely on doing the things a good person does because you’ve done them over and over again.

For myself, I want to have more patience every day when little things go wrong. I imagine that a person who remains unruffled by things throughout the day would approach frustrations with a smile, and would not be overly concerned about things getting done by a certain time or in a certain way. So, that’s what I’m faking (or, more nicely stated: forming habits in) lately.

So the meal I worked hard to make that just fell on the floor? The spotty internet preventing me from getting my work done? The bathroom floor inexplicably covered in little white flecks that resist the broom and dustpan?  I’m taking a deep breath, smiling, and tackling the problem peacefully and slowly. Feel free to join me.

Read more: Sometimes impatience isn’t just a lack of virtue

Read more: How to grow in virtue when you live with roommates

Tags:
Personal Growth
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
  3. Zelda Caldwell
    World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic …
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Beautiful girls’ names inspired by significant spiritual …
  5. Ary Waldir Ramos Diaz
    John Paul II’s secret for making difficult decisions
  6. Nicholas Senz
    Pope St. John Paul II’s teacher gave this warning about prayer
  7. Philip Kosloski
    This is the daily schedule John Paul II had as a teenager
  8. V. M. Traverso
    The world’s largest crucifix is in Michigan
  9. feed manager aleteia
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Philip Kosloski
St. Teresa of Avila’s haunting vision of Hell
Rachel Molinatti
The dog who waits for grace before meals
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW