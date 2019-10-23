Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Silvia Lucchetti and Matthew Green
The tragic death of a bride on the way to her wedding gives life to others
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Daniel Esparza
This cow explains Catholic religious orders and congregations better than most textbooks

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Philip Kosloski
Pray this novena and St. Therese might send you a rose from Heaven
Spirituality

Crowning with Thorns: No one wants Jesus Christ

SORROWFUL MYSTERIES
Orazio Gentileschi | Public Domain
Share
Print
Fr. Patrick Briscoe, OP | Oct 23, 2019

In this month of the Rosary, take a moment to reflect on the Third Sorrowful Mystery.

I delivered my face to the strikers, My head to the crown of thorn.
I have been abandoned by all, My person alone amid scorn.
Tell Me, of all of your sorrows, is there one that I have not known? ~ Paul Claudel, Pentecostal Hymn

Is there a suffering we know that Christ has not known? In one sense, yes, since Christ has not experienced in his person every suffering of every human being. He was not, for example, shipwrecked. And yet, the breadth of Christ’s suffering shows us that he did experience, in a general sense, all of human suffering. He suffered from many tormentors: Jews and Gentiles, women and men, friends and those who despised him. It’s as if all of mankind was against the Lord.

Then the soldiers of the governor took Jesus inside the praetorium and gathered the whole cohort around him. They stripped off his clothes and threw a scarlet military cloak about him. Weaving a crown out of thorns, they placed it on his head, and a reed in his right hand. And kneeling before him, they mocked him, saying, “Hail, King of the Jews!” They spat upon him and took the reed and kept striking him on the head. (Matthew 27:27-30)

The suffering of Christ is so moving, not simply because of the number of persecutors who attack the Lord, but also because of the way Christ suffers. This mystery of the Rosary stresses that the Lord’s suffering was both psychological and physiological. Insults were hurled, even as the tines of a woven tiara pierced his battered head. With blasphemies and blows heaped upon the Lord, his suffering was real … violent … protracted … extreme. 

Paul Claudel pinpoints the depth of agony the Lord endures saying,

The remarkable thing in the story of the passion is that no one wants Jesus Christ. He came, says St John to his own, and his own did not receive him. The Jews gave him over to the Gentiles, and the world of the Gentiles did not know what to do with him. Pilate tried to send Him back to Herod, but Herod wanted nothing to do with Him.

The very Word Incarnate stood before the masses, and they returned his words of truth and charity with aspersion and contempt.

It was not the first time God’s kingship had been rejected. Israel was meant to be God’s own possession: a holy nation, a kingdom of priests, a people set apart (Exodus 9:6). Yet, the sons and daughters of Israel approached the elderly prophet Samuel and demanded to be like other nations. They wanted a king. And what were the Lord’s words to Samuel in his grief? The Lord replied, “Listen to whatever the people say. You are not the one they are rejecting. They are rejecting me as their king” (1 Samuel 8:7). God permits his people to follow their own designs. And so it was that Israel fell victim to unjust and wicked kings. Israel’s own plans and desires become her torment.

God’s plan, though, was to send Christ, David’s heir, to rescue us from the slavery of self-rule. Born of the great king’s house in the city of Bethlehem, Christ is the king come to reconcile the nations and end the tyranny of mankind’s attempted autarchy. Reed, and cloak, and thorn speak greater truths than they know. Christ, the humble prince of the stable, now ascends the throne of the cross to render justice to every ruler and people. What crown jewels could rightly adorn this king?

Read more: Could this be the reason God sometimes allows our wounds to stay open?

Tags:
RosaryRosary Reflections
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Nicholas Senz
    Pope St. John Paul II’s teacher gave this warning about prayer
  3. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
  5. Philip Kosloski
    This is the daily schedule John Paul II had as a teenager
  6. Zelda Caldwell
    World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic …
  7. Ary Waldir Ramos Diaz
    John Paul II’s secret for making difficult decisions
  8. John Burger
    Latin 101: (Almost) every phrase you need to know to get by in …
  9. feed manager aleteia
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Philip Kosloski
St. Teresa of Avila’s haunting vision of Hell
Rachel Molinatti
The dog who waits for grace before meals
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW