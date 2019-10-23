Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Philip Kosloski
St. Teresa of Avila’s haunting vision of Hell
Rachel Molinatti
The dog who waits for grace before meals

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Philip Kosloski
Pray this novena and St. Therese might send you a rose from Heaven
Art & Culture

This city built the tallest statue of the Virgin Mary with Infant Jesus in the world using donations from citizens

Yakinii - Shutterstock
Share
Print
Daniel Esparza | Oct 23, 2019

The Monument of the Holy Mother of God in Hoskovo, Bulgaria stands more than 100-ft tall (30 meters) and is visited by pilgrims and tourists alike

Haskovo is the seventh largest urban area in Bulgaria. As it is close to the Aegean Sea and the Greek and Turkish borders of the country, it enjoys Mediterranean-like weather during its long summers (from May to October, approximately) and continental-climate conditions in winter.

According to a relatively recent census, Haskovo is home to fewer than 200,000 people, and to a monument which, according to Guinness World Records, is the tallest statue of the Virgin Mary with the Infant Jesus in the world. The tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is still the Monument to Our Lady of Peace in Venezuela, but the Philippines are about to finish a new, even taller statue, in 2020. 

Read more: In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready

The statue, known as the “Monument of the Holy Mother of God,” stands at a total height of 31 meters (102 feet when you include the pedestal, where a small Orthodox chapel is included) at the top of a hill in the southwest of the city, so it can be seen from anywhere in the city, even at night. The work of several different local artists, it is made from polymer concrete.

The Virgin Mary is the patroness of the city of Haskovo. In fact, the feast of the Nativity of the Mother on God, celebrated on September 8th, was officially proclaimed as the Day of Haskovo in 1993.

Read more: This statue of the Virgin Mary is taller than the Statue of Liberty

Almost a decade later, in 2002, the municipal council of the city approved the construction of the monument, requiring 150,000 euros to build it. Donations from the citizens of Haskovo and the sales of postcards with the image of the future monument (2.50 euros each) made it possible to collect all the funds needed quite quickly.

Nowadays, the Monument of the Holy Mother of God is the main symbol of Hoskovo, and one of the top 100 tourist sites of Bulgaria.

Tags:
Religious StatuesVirgin Mary
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Nicholas Senz
    Pope St. John Paul II’s teacher gave this warning about prayer
  3. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
  5. Philip Kosloski
    This is the daily schedule John Paul II had as a teenager
  6. Zelda Caldwell
    World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic …
  7. Ary Waldir Ramos Diaz
    John Paul II’s secret for making difficult decisions
  8. John Burger
    Latin 101: (Almost) every phrase you need to know to get by in …
  9. feed manager aleteia
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Philip Kosloski
St. Teresa of Avila’s haunting vision of Hell
Rachel Molinatti
The dog who waits for grace before meals
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW