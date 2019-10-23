Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Rachel Molinatti
The dog who waits for grace before meals
Aleteia
Uninjured motorcyclist consoles tearful elderly driver who hit him
Philip Kosloski
St. Teresa of Avila’s haunting vision of Hell
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Philip Kosloski
Pray this novena and St. Therese might send you a rose from Heaven
Inspiring Stories

This woman’s baby lived just hour after birth, so she donated her breastmilk to other babies in need

ALEXIS MARRINO, MUM, MILK
Alexis Marrino | Facebook
Share
Print
Matthew Green and Annalisa Teggi | Oct 23, 2019

Alexis and Michael Marrino faced with generosity and love the worst sorrow a parent can experience.

It only takes one hour to change the world. That’s not a slogan, it’s a fact of life. If we try to complicate things more than that, we’re just looking for an excuse. The true value of our presence is found in what Tolkien wrote, “All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us.”

The time that McKinleigh Marrino was given to live was brief: just eight months in her mother’s womb, and then an hour in her parents’ arms. Her presence, though, didn’t pass like a breeze that barely rustles a few leaves.

Alexis and Michael Marrino, a young couple from South Dakota (she’s 22 and he’s 25), experienced the most dramatic turn of events possible for parents: the discovery, after the initial enthusiasm of their pregnancy, that their child was affected with a condition incompatible with life. They were confronted with a diagnosis of anencephaly, which is when a child’s brain doesn’t develop, leaving no hope for treatment and a very small window for survival outside the womb: newborn children with this condition only survive a few minutes, or usually an hour at most.

Remembering that moment, Alexis wrote on Facebook, “I’ll never forget hearing the words ‘we couldn’t find any brain activity’ and everything just went blank. I felt like I couldn’t breathe. From being so happy to bring a little baby into this world to finding out we were going to lose one was too much.” After a few days of wrestling with the situation, they decided that they wanted “to meet and hold her. I’m so glad I made that decision,” Alexis says in that post.

On July 29th, 2019, McKinleigh Jade Marrino was born almost a month early, and lived in the arms of her parents for 1 hour and 10 minutes. Alexis recounts on Facebook, “Feeling her small, warm body on my chest was too magical. As she was still with us, we got to baptize her and, shortly after, she passed in my arms. We got to dress her, get her foot and hand prints, get some hand and foot molds and Michael even got to change her diaper. A few hours later, the funeral home picked her up and we had to let her go.”

Pregnancy is a relationship, not just a condition of the mother. Alexis’s body was ready to nourish that newborn life, and before discovering the diagnosis of anencephaly, Alexis had embraced with enthusiasm the plan of breastfeeding. She had prepared herself through reading and study. After their daughter was born and had gone all too soon to heaven, since Alexis couldn’t breastfeed her own daughter, she decided that she would donate her milk to other babies in need. “I couldn’t save her, but at least my breast milk could save a lot of little babies’ lives,” she said in a post on Facebook.

So for seven weeks, the duration of her maternity leave, she pumped her breast milk and kept it with the proper care. She produced 1,130 ounces in total, which she donated to the hospital.

It was far from easy. In another post, she wrote, “It was a long and hard and even painful journey, but it was worth it. There were days that I just cried because I kept thinking ‘how is it fair that I’m doing this for someone else’s baby instead of mine!?’ But, through it all, I kept going and I’m finally done! I wanted to make McKinleigh proud and I’d like to think I did.”

As is evident from this and many of her public posts about the whole experience, Alexis’ husband was at her side throughout to support her. Their decision to recognize the value and humanity of their child’s life, as short as it was, and to share the bounty of Alexis’s maternal milk with other children in need, is a beautiful testimony to their love for each other and for their daughter and for the rest of the human family. Nothing can take away the pain of their loss, but their ability to contextualize it and love in the midst of their pain reflects the strength of the human spirit.

Read more: NFL Player and Wife Choose Life for Their Unborn Baby Diagnosed with Anencephaly

Read more: “Our daughter Ester lived for an hour, and made all things new”

Tags:
Inspiring storiesMotherhood
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Nicholas Senz
    Pope St. John Paul II’s teacher gave this warning about prayer
  3. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
  5. Philip Kosloski
    This is the daily schedule John Paul II had as a teenager
  6. Zelda Caldwell
    World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic …
  7. Ary Waldir Ramos Diaz
    John Paul II’s secret for making difficult decisions
  8. John Burger
    Latin 101: (Almost) every phrase you need to know to get by in …
  9. feed manager aleteia
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Philip Kosloski
St. Teresa of Avila’s haunting vision of Hell
Rachel Molinatti
The dog who waits for grace before meals
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW