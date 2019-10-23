Video of human chain rescuing dog in danger goes viral

The scene recorded in Kazakhstan last year has already received almost 4 million views. In it, the drama opens with a dog at the bottom of a canal surrounded by rushing water. The creature is inches from being swept away when a young man climbs down a very steep edge and wades into the rapids to save it. While he manages to bring the dog to the side of the canal, it is quickly apparent the rescuer can’t bring the animal all the way to safety on his own.

Here’s the awesome part — a human chain quickly forms. It just forms; in seconds, without much fanfare. Other young men leap the fence and lock hands to bring up the pooch. The drama hits a climax when it’s apparent they are one hero short. The chain regroups as the missing link jumps the fence and the original rescuer waits down below in the water to keep the dog company. One last try and they pull the dog to safety as the word “together” flashes up on the screen.

This viral scene of a handful of millennials risking their lives for a sweet pooch is so much more than just another “pet lover’s” video. Take it from me — I’m allergic to dogs, yet this tense moment videoed and posted by The DoDo made me cry.

Of course this video holds a number of lessons and received many comments, but the one that stuck with me most is: “This video gives me hope!” I couldn’t agree more.