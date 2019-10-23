Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Aleteia
Uninjured motorcyclist consoles tearful elderly driver who hit him
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready

Editor's choice
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Philip Kosloski
Pray this novena and St. Therese might send you a rose from Heaven
Inspiring Stories

Video of human chain rescuing dog in danger goes viral

HUMAN CHAIN RESCUES DOG
The Dodo | Youtube | Fair use
Share
Print
Sarah Robsdotter | Oct 23, 2019

Young men come together within seconds to aid a pooch who was about to be swept away…. and the scene has moved millions.

This viral scene of a handful of millennials risking their lives for a sweet pooch is so much more than just another “pet lover’s” video. Take it from me — I’m allergic to dogs, yet this tense moment videoed and posted by The DoDo made me cry.

The scene recorded in Kazakhstan last year has already received almost 4 million views. In it, the drama opens with a dog at the bottom of a canal surrounded by rushing water. The creature is inches from being swept away when a young man climbs down a very steep edge and wades into the rapids to save it. While he manages to bring the dog to the side of the canal, it is quickly apparent the rescuer can’t bring the animal all the way to safety on his own.
Here’s the awesome part — a human chain quickly forms. It just forms; in seconds, without much fanfare. Other young men leap the fence and lock hands to bring up the pooch. The drama hits a climax when it’s apparent they are one hero short. The chain regroups as the missing link jumps the fence and the original rescuer waits down below in the water to keep the dog company.  One last try and they pull the dog to safety as the word “together” flashes up on the screen.

 

Of course this video holds a number of lessons and received many comments, but the one that stuck with me most is: “This video gives me hope!” I couldn’t agree more.

 

Tags:
Inspiration
