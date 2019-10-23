What is a spiritual director and how can they help me?

In the spiritual life we might occasionally run into difficulties or trials that test our faith in ways we never expected. We might feel alone, wishing that we could talk to someone who might have experience in this area.

This is exactly where a trusted spiritual director can step in and guide a troubled soul through a particular valley of darkness into greener pastures.

In the Catholic tradition, spiritual directors can be a priest, religious or lay person who meet individually with a person for the purpose of sorting out spiritual problems. By default all priests perform a limited amount of spiritual direction in the sacrament of penance, but typically don’t have enough time to adequately address issues in the time allotted.

Here is how the John Paul II Center for the New Evangelization describes spiritual direction.

Spiritual direction is meeting with a trained and experienced director to reflect on how God is present and active in your life right now, and how God might be calling you into deeper relationship. God is the Director; the human director serves as the vessel through which the Spirit works to uncover and discover the Divine at work in your everyday experiences. The content of the direction session is simply your life: whatever aspect, story, or experience you feel moved to bring to prayer and reflection. You the seeker, your director, and the Holy Spirit meet in holy conversation so “you may have life and have it more abundantly.” (John 10:10) Above all, your spiritual director listens and helps you to come clear about the hints and guesses, the invitations, and the “nudgings” of the Spirit in your life.

Spiritual direction is not psychotherapy or counseling and the best spiritual director will normally not tell you what to do. Instead, a good spiritual director will help you find the Holy Spirit in your life and give you tips on how to discern the best course of action.

Nearly all of the greatest saints of the Catholic Church had a spiritual director, who guided them and helped them reach the heights of perfection. The call to holiness is not easy and it requires an attitude of humility, open to the wisdom of others.

The best way to find a spiritual director is to first ask your parish priest. However, if you do not have a good relationship with your pastor, it is best to contact your local diocese, as they normally have a list of trained spiritual directors in your region.

Spiritual directors can help us look at life through a different lens, and often that is all we need to progress along the narrow road to our ultimate goal of Heaven.

Read more: Without this spiritual director, Teresa of Avila may have never become a saint

Read more: 8 Irrefutable reasons you need a spiritual director