Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
Philip Kosloski
St. Teresa of Avila’s haunting vision of Hell
Silvia Lucchetti and Matthew Green
The tragic death of a bride on the way to her wedding gives life to others
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Philip Kosloski
Pray this novena and St. Therese might send you a rose from Heaven
Spirituality

What is a spiritual director and how can they help me?

PAUL KARAM
ALETEIA
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Oct 23, 2019

Having a trusted spiritual director can often make a profound impact on a person’s life.

In the spiritual life we might occasionally run into difficulties or trials that test our faith in ways we never expected. We might feel alone, wishing that we could talk to someone who might have experience in this area.

This is exactly where a trusted spiritual director can step in and guide a troubled soul through a particular valley of darkness into greener pastures.

In the Catholic tradition, spiritual directors can be a priest, religious or lay person who meet individually with a person for the purpose of sorting out spiritual problems. By default all priests perform a limited amount of spiritual direction in the sacrament of penance, but typically don’t have enough time to adequately address issues in the time allotted.

Here is how the John Paul II Center for the New Evangelization describes spiritual direction.

Spiritual direction is meeting with a trained and experienced director to reflect on how God is present and active in your life right now, and how God might be calling you into deeper relationship. God is the Director; the human director serves as the vessel through which the Spirit works to uncover and discover the Divine at work in your everyday experiences. The content of the direction session is simply your life: whatever aspect, story, or experience you feel moved to bring to prayer and reflection. You the seeker, your director, and the Holy Spirit meet in holy conversation so “you may have life and have it more abundantly.” (John 10:10)

Above all, your spiritual director listens and helps you to come clear about the hints and guesses, the invitations, and the “nudgings” of the Spirit in your life.

Spiritual direction is not psychotherapy or counseling and the best spiritual director will normally not tell you what to do. Instead, a good spiritual director will help you find the Holy Spirit in your life and give you tips on how to discern the best course of action.

Nearly all of the greatest saints of the Catholic Church had a spiritual director, who guided them and helped them reach the heights of perfection. The call to holiness is not easy and it requires an attitude of humility, open to the wisdom of others.

The best way to find a spiritual director is to first ask your parish priest. However, if you do not have a good relationship with your pastor, it is best to contact your local diocese, as they normally have a list of trained spiritual directors in your region.

Spiritual directors can help us look at life through a different lens, and often that is all we need to progress along the narrow road to our ultimate goal of Heaven.

Read more: Without this spiritual director, Teresa of Avila may have never become a saint

Read more: 8 Irrefutable reasons you need a spiritual director

 

 

 

 

Tags:
Spiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Nicholas Senz
    Pope St. John Paul II’s teacher gave this warning about prayer
  3. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
  5. Philip Kosloski
    This is the daily schedule John Paul II had as a teenager
  6. Zelda Caldwell
    World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic …
  7. Ary Waldir Ramos Diaz
    John Paul II’s secret for making difficult decisions
  8. John Burger
    Latin 101: (Almost) every phrase you need to know to get by in …
  9. feed manager aleteia
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Philip Kosloski
St. Teresa of Avila’s haunting vision of Hell
Rachel Molinatti
The dog who waits for grace before meals
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW