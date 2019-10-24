Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
St. Teresa of Avila’s haunting vision of Hell
Daniel Esparza
This cow explains Catholic religious orders and congregations better than most textbooks
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Philip Kosloski
Pray this novena and St. Therese might send you a rose from Heaven
Church

3 Mistakes we make in prayer; and 3 times we get it right

© Jeffrey Bruno
Share
Print
Tom Hoopes | Oct 24, 2019

Happily, the Church does a really good job of helping us find the right attitudes

Jesus has good news and bad news for religious people this Sunday.

Jesus points to two examples of prayer this Sunday, the 30th Sunday in Ordinary Time, Year C. The bad news is that we often make the same prayer mistakes the Pharisee makes in his story — but the good news is, the Church has made sure we also often imitate the tax collector.

Our first mistake is that we direct our prayer to the wrong place.

“The Pharisee took up his position and spoke this prayer to himself,” begins Jesus.

Not only do we do this, a lot, but some of us pride ourselves on it. When we say we are more “spiritual” than “religious,” we probably mean that we are reflective and understand the deeper dimension of our lives.

We may even pray. We reflect on our lives, trying to be the best version of ourselves, and get in touch with our feelings. And that’s good, in its proper place. But think of what it might mean: To “reflect” is literally self-contemplation, and to focus on our self means to “take up a position” that’s inappropriately close to God’s.

Thank God for the Church, which constantly puts us back in the position of the tax collector.

“But the tax collector stood off at a distance and would not even raise his eyes to heaven but beat his breast and prayed, ‘O God, be merciful to me a sinner,’” Jesus says with approval.

The Church makes sure we all do this: When we pray the Penitential Act at the beginning of Mass we literally beat our breast like the Publican, and echo his plea for mercy. 

Our second mistake is to compare ourselves to bad role models.

Next, the Pharisee says, “O God, I thank you that I am not like the rest of humanity — greedy, dishonest, adulterous — or even like this tax collector.”

By comparing himself to hardened sinners he is as absurd as a runner who compares himself to crippled people; or like us when we look at our lives and compare them to people who haven’t had the gifts we have had — the disciples who reached us and the grace of conversion.

His pride makes him imagine the “rest of humanity” is bad. We do this all the time — judging those of another political party or religion, or other Catholics who aren’t like us.

Read more: “But, I don’t do bad things”: Pope Francis explains why that’s not enough

Again, the Church helps prevent this mistake by reminding us who we are imitating, and who we are with.

The tax collector focuses on God’s mercy — and puts himself in the category “sinner.”

The Church helps us do the same thing, but putting Jesus Christ before us as our example — in the crucifix and tabernacle that are central focuses at our churches and the crucifix on our Rosary — and by putting us squarely in the company of sinners in our prayers from the Our Father’s “forgive us our trespasses” and the Hail Mary’s “pray for us, sinners” to our prayer before communion, “Lord I am not worthy to receive you.”

Which brings us to our third mistake: We expect God to be impressed with us.

Next, the Pharisee brags to God, saying, “I fast twice a week, and I pay tithes on my whole income.”

I can’t be the only person who does this, also. It seems that my spiritual life has two modes: I’m either falling short of my goals, and feeling guilty about it, or I have actually gotten my act together and feel like Humanity’s Greatest Gift to God.

Both the guilt and the pride are wrong. As the Psalm says, “The Lord is close to the broken hearted, and those who are crushed in spirit he saves.” And as the first reading says, God “knows no favorites,”

He is God; any gain we make is just us cooperating with his reality, and any falling short we do in our lives is just a missed opportunity.

The tax collector is the one in the story who impresses Jesus, and St. Paul knows his secret.

The tax collector’s secret is that he receives from God what he needs. It’s the same with St. Paul.

At first it can seem like St. Paul in the second reading is a lot like the Pharisee. It sounds like bragging when he says, “I have competed well; I have finished the race; I have kept the faith. From now on the crown of righteousness awaits me.”

But look at the context. This “crown of righteousness,” will be awarded “to all who have longed for his appearance” and Paul is included only because “the Lord stood by me and gave me strength” after he “was rescued from the lion’s mouth,” he says.

In short, Paul follows the formula the Church has presented us with this October. The Gospels have presented three images of prayer: The leper who thanked Jesus for his cure, the widow confronting the unjust judge, and today. The lesson: our prayer should be grateful, constant, and humble.

Read more: Simple advice from Benedict XVI on how to be a better mom or dad

 

Tags:
Sunday Lessons
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
  3. Nicholas Senz
    Pope St. John Paul II’s teacher gave this warning about prayer
  4. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
  5. John Burger
    Latin 101: (Almost) every phrase you need to know to get by in …
  6. Zelda Caldwell
    World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    This is the daily schedule John Paul II had as a teenager
  8. J-P Mauro
    Priests break ground on the largest Catholic church in North …
  9. feed manager aleteia
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Philip Kosloski
St. Teresa of Avila’s haunting vision of Hell
Rachel Molinatti
The dog who waits for grace before meals
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW