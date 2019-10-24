Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Having trouble with your marriage? Pray to St. Raphael for marital healing

Nheyob - CC BY-SA 4.0
Philip Kosloski | Oct 24, 2019

The archangel is known to be a strong intercessor for relationships that need to be repaired.

St. Raphael is one of the only angels in the Bible to receive a lengthy story that explains his particular mission on earth. He appears in the book of Tobit, where he is revealed as a physical healer as well as one who mends marital relationships.

In Tobit, there was a woman named Sarah who was tormented by a demon. She married seven times, but each time her bridegroom was killed by the demon on their wedding night, before the marriage could be consummated. She was deeply depressed and wished for death.

Through a series of providential events the young man Tobias and Sarah fell in love, and on their wedding night Tobias’ pledge of chaste love, stirred by Raphael’s angelic power, defeated the demon. One could say that through St. Raphael’s intercession they lived “happily ever after.”

While most relationships may not have to deal with an actual demon causing problems, there is likely a darkness in the relationship that requires the light of God to expel. In this instance, St. Raphael can be a powerful intercessor, as he has a proven track record of resolving whatever issue it is that prevents a husband and wife from uniting in pure love.

As with any difficulty, it is important to not only pray to St. Raphael, but also to be open to God and discover what concrete actions you can take to help mend a relationship. Ask St. Raphael for help, but more importantly, find the humility to overcome your pride, ask forgiveness of and forgive your spouse. Prayer and mercy are a powerful duo that can cure many marital issues.

Below is a common prayer to St. Raphael that you can pray for the intention of your marriage, asking him to intercede for you and the healing of your relationship.

Blessed Saint Raphael, Archangel, We beseech you to help us in all our needs and trials of this life, as you, through the power of God, didst restore sight and gave guidance to young Tobit. We humbly seek your aid and intercession, that our souls may be healed, our bodies protected from all ills, and that through divine grace we may become fit to dwell in the eternal Glory of God in heaven. Amen.

Read more: An effective prayer to St. Raphael for those seeking a good spouse

Read more: St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now

 

