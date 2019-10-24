Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Aleteia
Uninjured motorcyclist consoles tearful elderly driver who hit him
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Philip Kosloski
St. Teresa of Avila’s haunting vision of Hell

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Philip Kosloski
Pray this novena and St. Therese might send you a rose from Heaven
Spirituality

What are demons and why are they after us?

Niklaus Manuel - Public Domain
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Oct 24, 2019

Since the beginning of humanity, demons have been hell-bent on leading us to eternal damnation.

One thing is certain, Satan is not alone in his mission to destroy humanity. He is accompanied by demons, evil spirits whose primary mission is to disrupt our life on a regular basis and take us away from God.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church explains that, “The Church teaches that Satan was at first a good angel, made by God: ‘The devil and the other demons were indeed created naturally good by God, but they became evil by their own doing.’ Scripture speaks of a sin of these angels. This ‘fall’ consists in the free choice of these created spirits, who radically and irrevocably rejected God and his reign” (CCC 391-392).

The book of Revelation is often used to support this notion that Satan was not alone in his rebellion against God.

Then war broke out in heaven; Michael and his angels battled against the dragon. The dragon and its angels fought back, but they did not prevail and there was no longer any place for them in heaven. The huge dragon, the ancient serpent, who is called the Devil and Satan, who deceived the whole world, was thrown down to earth, and its angels were thrown down with it. (Revelation 12:7-9)

Prior to these verses the author writes how the dragon’s “tail swept away a third of the stars in the sky and hurled them down to the earth” (Revelation 12:4). This is often interpreted as referring to a “third” of the angels in heaven joined Satan’s rebellion.

It is generally believed that there is a vast number of angels in Heaven, difficult for the human mind to fathom. With this in mind the number of fallen angels is certainly not small and is one reason why Satan’s influence is spread throughout the world.

Since this initial fall at the beginning of creation, Satan and his demons have had humans in their crosshairs. The book of Revelation again reveals how, “the dragon became angry with the woman and went off to wage war against the rest of her offspring, those who keep God’s commandments and bear witness to Jesus” (Revelation 12:17).

Humans are the pearl of God’s creation and Satan wants to do all that is in his power to destroy that pearl. This means tempting us to essentially destroy ourselves, making wrong choices that create a spirit of rebellion in our heart. His endgame is to have us fully reject God, joining him in his eternal misery.

The good news is that demons do not have infinite power and are technically quite harmless to a soul in union with God. They can do nothing but try to frighten us, while we can invoke God’s power to cast them out of our lives. They are powerless when compared to the majesty and glory of God.

Demons can certainly wreak havoc on our world, but only if we let them. In truth they are cowards, forever condemned by God for their foolish act of rebellion.

Read more: When attacked by demons, St. Faustina prayed to her Guardian Angel

Read more: St. John Bosco’s prayer to the Virgin Mary against demonic spirits

Tags:
AngelsExorcism
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
  3. Nicholas Senz
    Pope St. John Paul II’s teacher gave this warning about prayer
  4. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
  5. John Burger
    Latin 101: (Almost) every phrase you need to know to get by in …
  6. Zelda Caldwell
    World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    This is the daily schedule John Paul II had as a teenager
  8. J-P Mauro
    Priests break ground on the largest Catholic church in North …
  9. feed manager aleteia
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Philip Kosloski
St. Teresa of Avila’s haunting vision of Hell
Rachel Molinatti
The dog who waits for grace before meals
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW