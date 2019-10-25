5 Thoughts from Padre Pio on the Rosary

Padre Pio was always seen fingering his Rosary beads and was known to be a great lover of the Rosary.

Here are five times he mentioned this devotion, and the Queen to whom it is directed:

~

Satan wants to destroy this prayer, but in this he will never succeed. The Rosary is the prayer of those who triumph over everything and everyone. It was Our Lady who taught us this prayer, just as it was Jesus who taught us the Our Father.

In times of darkness, holding the Rosary is like holding your Blessed Mother’s hand. Pray the Rosary every day. Abandon yourself in the hands of Mary. She will take care of you.

The attention must be on the “Hail Mary” and to the greetings which you give to the Virgin and on the mysteries which you contemplate. She is present in all the mysteries and she participated in everything with love and pain.

Love our Lady and make her loved; always recite the rosary and recite it as often as possible.

A prayer to Our Lady from Padre Pio:

Have pity on me! May one compassionate look of yours revive me, purify me and lift me up to God; raising me from the filth of this world that I may go to Him Who created me, Who regenerated me in Holy Baptism, giving me back my white stole of innocence that original sin had so defiled. Dear Mother, make me love Him!

Read more: Padre Pio’s secret weapon against the evils in the world today

Read more: When Padre Pio celebrated Christmas the baby Jesus would miraculously appear

Find more from Padre Pio in

St. Padre Pio. Meditation Prayer on Mary Immaculate and The Joyful Spirit of Padre Pio: Stories, Letters, and Prayers.