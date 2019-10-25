9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage

The Camino remains one of the most popular pilgrimages, drawing hundreds of thousands each year.
For hundreds of years pilgrims have found in the Camino de Santiago a chance to engage in long periods of spiritual reflection and focus on devotions, as they tread the course, some routes of which stretch 500 miles across a serene European landscape. Today these passages are preserved as UNSECO World Heritage sites and, according to Camino Ways, it is estimated that more than a quarter of a million faithful take the pilgrimage annually.
Historically, pilgrims would travel the Camino de Santiago in anonymity, leaving behind their names and stations to give themselves over completely to their faithful task. In modern times, however, few people travel in obscurity and, in fact, many celebrities have completed the pilgrimage and their efforts encourage others to embark on the spiritually cleansing, months-long pilgrimage.
Let’s take a look at some of the most famous people to have walked the Camino de Santiago!
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?