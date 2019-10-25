Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Daniel Esparza
This cow explains Catholic religious orders and congregations better than most textbooks
Aleteia
Uninjured motorcyclist consoles tearful elderly driver who hit him
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Philip Kosloski
Pray this novena and St. Therese might send you a rose from Heaven
Art & Culture

9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage

Various - See Slideshow
Share
Print
J-P Mauro | Oct 25, 2019

The Camino remains one of the most popular pilgrimages, drawing hundreds of thousands each year.

Click here to launch the slideshow

Spain’s Camino de Santiago has been traveled by faithful Christians since the Middle Ages. The expansive network of footpaths that makes up the Camino stretches across Western Europe beginning in England, Germany, France, Italy, among other countries, and ending at the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela in Galicia, Spain.

For hundreds of years pilgrims have found in the Camino de Santiago a chance to engage in long periods of spiritual reflection and focus on devotions, as they tread the course, some routes of which stretch 500 miles across a serene European landscape. Today these passages are preserved as UNSECO World Heritage sites and, according to Camino Ways, it is estimated that more than a quarter of a million faithful take the pilgrimage annually.

Historically, pilgrims would travel the Camino de Santiago in anonymity, leaving behind their names and stations to give themselves over completely to their faithful task. In modern times, however, few people travel in obscurity and, in fact, many celebrities have completed the pilgrimage and their efforts encourage others to embark on the spiritually cleansing, months-long pilgrimage.

Let’s take a look at some of the most famous people to have walked the Camino de Santiago!

Launch the slideshow
Tags:
ChristianEuropeFaithPilgrimages
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
  3. Nicholas Senz
    Pope St. John Paul II’s teacher gave this warning about prayer
  4. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
  5. John Burger
    Latin 101: (Almost) every phrase you need to know to get by in …
  6. Zelda Caldwell
    World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    This is the daily schedule John Paul II had as a teenager
  8. Dolors Massot
    The terrible problem afflicting millennials
  9. feed manager aleteia
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Maria Paola Daud
12 Different kinds of crosses (and their meanings)
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Philip Kosloski
St. Teresa of Avila’s haunting vision of Hell
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW