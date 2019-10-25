Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Daniel Esparza
This cow explains Catholic religious orders and congregations better than most textbooks
Maria Paola Daud
12 Different kinds of crosses (and their meanings)
Aleteia
Uninjured motorcyclist consoles tearful elderly driver who hit him
Philip Kosloski
St. Teresa of Avila’s haunting vision of Hell

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Philip Kosloski
Pray this novena and St. Therese might send you a rose from Heaven
Spirituality

Is contemplation for everyone?

Tananyaa Pithi - Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Oct 25, 2019

This type of prayer can seem overly lofty to attain, but in reality is much easier than most types of prayer.

When learning about different types of prayer, the word “contemplation” often brings up images of holy monks and nuns praying for hours in silence. With this point of view, contemplation can hardly seem possible for a lay person to practice and is only reserved for the holiest people in the universe.

However, contemplation is in reality quite easy and you are likely already engaged in this form of prayer.

Contemplation is (in the words of St. Teresa of Avila) “nothing else than a close sharing between friends; it means taking time frequently to be alone with him who we know loves us.”

The Catechism of the Catholic Church reiterates this theme when it summarizes this type of prayer.

Contemplative prayer is the simple expression of the mystery of prayer. It is a gaze of faith fixed on Jesus, an attentiveness to the Word of God, a silent love. It achieves real union with the prayer of Christ to the extent that it makes us share in his mystery. (CCC 2724)

Contemplation is probably best summarized by the phrase, “I look at him and he looks at me,” a description of prayer that “a certain peasant of Ars … used to say while praying before the tabernacle” (CCC 2715).

St. Francis de Sales described contemplation as “loving attention” and encourages everyone to engage in it.

Contemplative prayer is accessible to everyone because it simply entails a “loving attention” to God, allowing the warmth of his love to wash over you. You don’t even have to do or say anything during contemplative prayer.

Stop everything, sit down and let God love you.

That is true contemplation, a profoundly simple way of praying to God.

Read more: How to adore God in the silence of your home

Read more: St. Francis de Sales: The primary difference between contemplation and meditation

 

Tags:
PrayerSpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
  3. Nicholas Senz
    Pope St. John Paul II’s teacher gave this warning about prayer
  4. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
  5. John Burger
    Latin 101: (Almost) every phrase you need to know to get by in …
  6. Zelda Caldwell
    World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    This is the daily schedule John Paul II had as a teenager
  8. Dolors Massot
    The terrible problem afflicting millennials
  9. feed manager aleteia
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Maria Paola Daud
12 Different kinds of crosses (and their meanings)
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Philip Kosloski
St. Teresa of Avila’s haunting vision of Hell
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW