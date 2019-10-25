Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Rachel Molinatti
The dog who waits for grace before meals
Silvia Lucchetti and Matthew Green
The tragic death of a bride on the way to her wedding gives life to others
Aleteia
Uninjured motorcyclist consoles tearful elderly driver who hit him
Daniel Esparza
This cow explains Catholic religious orders and congregations better than most textbooks

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Philip Kosloski
Pray this novena and St. Therese might send you a rose from Heaven
Spirituality

St. Thomas Aquinas warns us not to make this mistake in the spiritual life

SAINT THOMAS AQUINAS
Public Domain
Share
Print
Nicholas Senz | Oct 25, 2019

Is this causing you to stop short of reaching God Himself?

A great fact of the moral life is that no one chooses to do wrong for its own sake. Whenever we sin, we do it because we have convinced ourselves that our choice is actually good—that ours is a special circumstance, that the end justifies the means, that we deserve what we’re after, that this feeling is worth it. Whatever we pursue, we do it because we think it good.

Another aspect of this truth is that sometimes we choose lesser goods over greater goods. Here we aren’t choosing something that’s outright evil, but rather favoring something inferior, or treating it like a superior. We fall into this error when we value creation over the Creator, letting our desires settle on the goods of this world rather than on the good God who gave them to us.

We can even make this mistake in matters of faith! We take parts of our religion or tradition and focus on them, holding them up before our eyes and obscuring God who should be our all in all.

Read more: Pope Francis: We adore an Incarnate and Crucified God, not an ideology

St. Thomas Aquinas points this out when he talks about the relationship between our knowledge of God and our love of God. Now, on the one hand, the medievals all affirmed that knowledge leads to love. The two should feed into each other in a spiral of growth in holiness: knowledge of God increases our love of Him, and our love spurs on our desire to know Him more.

But, says the saintly scholar (or is he a scholarly saint?), it’s all too easy for us to end up settling upon our knowledge of God rather than God Himself. Because we come to know God, not directly, but through the mediation of our senses and our intellect, we can end up being drawn “sometimes for the love of the thing seen, sometimes for love of the very knowledge one acquires by observation.” (ST II-II, q. 180, a.1, c.)

Drawn by a desire for union with the divine and seeking greater knowledge as a means to that end, we stop short of God Himself. Instead, we develop a love of the study of God, or of godly things, rather than a love of God in and for Himself.

In our own age, largely marked more by image than scholarly pursuit, we might say this translates to a love for God’s tokens — memes and quotes on social media, or even spiritual statues to adorn our homes, or jewelry to adorn our bodies — than love for God himself and a true spiritual life.

This tendency is exemplified by an old joke. A theologian dies, and finds himself standing before St. Peter. St. Peter gives the theologian a choice: to his right are the pearly gates of heaven, and inside the theologian will experience the Beatific Vision, seeing God face to face and having every desire in his being perfectly and eternally fulfilled. On his left is a lecture hall, and inside the theologian will find an academic conference on the Beatific Vision, complete with keynote address, two rebuttals, and a panel discussion to close.

Without a moment’s hesitation, the theologian chooses the lecture hall.

Read more: The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will

We find this tendency in many facets of our lives. We’d rather watch a football game on TV then get outside and toss the pigskin. We’d rather re-watch every episode of The Great British Baking Show than try our own hands at a Victoria sandwich. We’d rather read an inspirational quote from a saint about the rosary than actually pick up our own beads and pray.

We must resist the temptation to settle for less. We must follow God’s call to enter into communion with Him all the way until we find the Lord Himself. If we become so enamored of the map we sit down to study it, we’ll never reach our destination, nor will we be much help in assisting others to it. By all means, read, study, and grow in the knowledge and wisdom of holy things. Buy books by the saints and read commentaries of Scripture. But don’t stop there. Finish the race.

 

Read more: The business meeting principle you need to make your prayer “work”

Read more: You only need these three 3 letters to succeed at … basically everything

 

Tags:
Spiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
  3. Nicholas Senz
    Pope St. John Paul II’s teacher gave this warning about prayer
  4. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
  5. John Burger
    Latin 101: (Almost) every phrase you need to know to get by in …
  6. Zelda Caldwell
    World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    This is the daily schedule John Paul II had as a teenager
  8. Dolors Massot
    The terrible problem afflicting millennials
  9. feed manager aleteia
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Maria Paola Daud
12 Different kinds of crosses (and their meanings)
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Philip Kosloski
St. Teresa of Avila’s haunting vision of Hell
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW