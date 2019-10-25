Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Rachel Molinatti
The dog who waits for grace before meals
Aleteia
Uninjured motorcyclist consoles tearful elderly driver who hit him
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Philip Kosloski
Pray this novena and St. Therese might send you a rose from Heaven
Lifestyle

The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020

ROBES DE MARIEE
©Harpe Paris
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Oct 25, 2019

Getting married next year? Here are the most inspiring trends for spring/summer season.

Click here to launch the slideshow

The chances are you’ve been dreaming of your Big Day since you were little … right down to the very last detail. The pretty procession of bridesmaids accompanied by their groomsmen; the beautiful flowers giving off a sweet scent as you enter the church, arm-in-arm with your emotional father as he escorts you to the altar as loved ones look on, admiring your beautiful dress; and finally, your fiancé waiting at the altar with an anxious smile, ready to place that ring on your finger.

As you prepare to say “I do” to the man you love, it’s time to think about your wedding dress. The options are endless: Classic, bohemian, minimalist, or romantic? Silk tulle, lace, taffeta, or an endless train? Do you opt for a made-to-measure dress that’s created in secret for many months, or do you buy one off the rack in a thrift store? Are you hesitating over such a tricky but vital decision?

Even if the options are many, it’s not always easy to find the perfect dress. You want one that is “you,” one in which you feel good, both inside and out, and one that will transform you into a queen for a day and make your husband-to-be’s eyes shine. To help you see more clearly, Aleteia has identified the most inspiring trends for the Spring/Summer 2020 season.

Launch the slideshow

 

Read more: The 2 ways a sacramental wedding changes your marriage

Read more: 14 Remarkable wedding dresses throughout history

Tags:
Marriage
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
  3. Nicholas Senz
    Pope St. John Paul II’s teacher gave this warning about prayer
  4. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
  5. John Burger
    Latin 101: (Almost) every phrase you need to know to get by in …
  6. Zelda Caldwell
    World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    This is the daily schedule John Paul II had as a teenager
  8. Dolors Massot
    The terrible problem afflicting millennials
  9. feed manager aleteia
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Maria Paola Daud
12 Different kinds of crosses (and their meanings)
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Philip Kosloski
St. Teresa of Avila’s haunting vision of Hell
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW