The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020

The chances are you’ve been dreaming of your Big Day since you were little … right down to the very last detail. The pretty procession of bridesmaids accompanied by their groomsmen; the beautiful flowers giving off a sweet scent as you enter the church, arm-in-arm with your emotional father as he escorts you to the altar as loved ones look on, admiring your beautiful dress; and finally, your fiancé waiting at the altar with an anxious smile, ready to place that ring on your finger.

As you prepare to say “I do” to the man you love, it’s time to think about your wedding dress. The options are endless: Classic, bohemian, minimalist, or romantic? Silk tulle, lace, taffeta, or an endless train? Do you opt for a made-to-measure dress that’s created in secret for many months, or do you buy one off the rack in a thrift store? Are you hesitating over such a tricky but vital decision?

Even if the options are many, it’s not always easy to find the perfect dress. You want one that is “you,” one in which you feel good, both inside and out, and one that will transform you into a queen for a day and make your husband-to-be’s eyes shine. To help you see more clearly, Aleteia has identified the most inspiring trends for the Spring/Summer 2020 season.

