The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020

Getting married next year? Here are the most inspiring trends for spring/summer season.
As you prepare to say “I do” to the man you love, it’s time to think about your wedding dress. The options are endless: Classic, bohemian, minimalist, or romantic? Silk tulle, lace, taffeta, or an endless train? Do you opt for a made-to-measure dress that’s created in secret for many months, or do you buy one off the rack in a thrift store? Are you hesitating over such a tricky but vital decision?
Even if the options are many, it’s not always easy to find the perfect dress. You want one that is “you,” one in which you feel good, both inside and out, and one that will transform you into a queen for a day and make your husband-to-be’s eyes shine. To help you see more clearly, Aleteia has identified the most inspiring trends for the Spring/Summer 2020 season.
Read more: The 2 ways a sacramental wedding changes your marriage
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?