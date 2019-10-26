Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Rachel Molinatti
The dog who waits for grace before meals
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Maria Paola Daud
12 Different kinds of crosses (and their meanings)

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Philip Kosloski
Pray this novena and St. Therese might send you a rose from Heaven
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Lifestyle

5 Simple ways to avoid wasting food

PASTA
By Andrey_Popov | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Domitille Farret d'Astiès | Oct 26, 2019

There’s a worldwide problem with wasted food. Here’s what you can do at home.

This past October 16 was International World Food Day, dedicated to the fight against hunger and wasting food. It’s a very timely reminder of a serious situation; according to the USDA, in the United States an estimated 30-40% of the food supply goes to waste each year, totaling approximately 133 billion pounds of food. That’s clearly a problem! Practically speaking, what can we do at home to be more responsible with our food use, and consequently with the planet, our “common home,” to use an expression dear to Pope Francis?

“Stop wasting food” is easy to say, but sometimes difficult to put into practice. How can we manage to avoid throwing food away as much as possible at home? Pope Francis himself spoke on the subject, urging a real “examination of conscience” in the face of this all-too-entrenched habit of wasting food. “Whenever food is thrown out, it is as if it were stolen from the table of the poor, from the hungry!” he said in 2013 during a general audience.

Here are five simple tips that you can easily apply on a daily basis…

1
STORE YOUR FOOD PROPERLY

After shopping, remember to store your refrigerated food in such a way that the air circulates well. Once you open the packaging, remember to put the remaining food in a sealable container or bag that will prevent its degradation and will also prevent it from giving off or picking up an unpleasant smell. Also, organize your fridge intelligently, instead of just shoving everything in however it fits. Inside the refrigerator, the temperature is not homogeneous. Use the top shelf for poultry or raw fish, the central part for dairy products, and the lower part for vegetables. Finally, clean your refrigerator regularly to prevent the growth of bacteria.

2
MEASURE OUT THE PORTIONS WELL

Don’t have eyes bigger than your stomach. If you’re afraid of not getting enough, remind yourself you can serve yourself a second helping. When you’re preparing a meal and you know there will be eight of you at the table, relax and don’t make it for ten. Or plan to eat leftovers! In places such as chain restaurants where portions are not always proportionate, ask for a small plate if the quantities seem too large. Before going on vacation, avoid opening products that you’re not sure you can finish. Finally, when going out to dinner, don’t hesitate to ask for a doggy bag.

3
CHECK THE EXPIRATION OR “BEST BY” DATE, AND FREEZE THE EXCESS

Pay attention to the dates on the food in your pantry, and choose to serve the items that are the closest to their expiration or “best by” date, bearing in mind that many products, such as yogurts, are edible after the shelf life expiration date. When you cook, don’t hesitate to freeze the leftovers: it is an excellent way to preserve them.

4
TRANSFORM YOUR LEFTOVERS

Be imaginative, of course! It is quite understandable if you don’t want to eat stale bread at breakfast, but you can turn it into French toast, bread pudding, breadcrumbs, or croutons. As for fruits that are a little too ripe for your taste, please don’t throw them out; offer them a second chance by turning them into smoothies, jams, compotes, coulis, or some dessert…

5
DONATE FOOD YOU’RE NOT GOING TO USE

Many cities and towns have soup kitchens or pantries that accept donations of unopened food that has not passed its expiration date. If you have overestimated your needs, this is a smart way to share your blessings with others and make a generous gesture.

These are just a few practical steps we can take to avoid waste. With a bit of creativity and organization, you can come up with more, such as making a meal plan to guide grocery shopping and reduce impulse buying of food you won’t get around to eating, or searching the internet for recipes based on the food you have on hand and can’t think of how to use. It may not seem like it makes a big difference, but in the long run, these simple measures will help us save money, share more, and be more responsible stewards of creation.

Read more: How the “zero-waste” trend can help you live ethically and save money

Read more: Denver Food Rescue is on a mission to feed everyone in need

Tags:
EnvironmentFood
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
  3. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
  4. Aleteia
    His parents are on path to sainthood. He says these are the …
  5. Nicholas Senz
    Pope St. John Paul II’s teacher gave this warning about prayer
  6. Dolors Massot
    The terrible problem afflicting millennials
  7. Sarah Robsdotter
    Video of human chain rescuing dog in danger goes viral
  8. Zelda Caldwell
    World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic …
  9. feed manager aleteia
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Maria Paola Daud
12 Different kinds of crosses (and their meanings)
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW