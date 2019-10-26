Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Philip Kosloski
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Philip Kosloski
St. Teresa of Avila’s haunting vision of Hell
Daniel Esparza
This cow explains Catholic religious orders and congregations better than most textbooks

Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Philip Kosloski
Pray this novena and St. Therese might send you a rose from Heaven
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Before Mass pray this short prayer of preparation

No-Te-Eksarunchai - Shutterstock
Philip Kosloski | Oct 26, 2019

A little preparation can go a long way the next time you attend Mass.

It’s often said that, “You only get out of Mass what you put into it.” In other words, if you don’t prepare your heart for Mass, you will likely not be able to receive the many graces God wants to give to you.

This is why various saints have suggested arriving early to Mass and offering a few short prayers of love. Prayers of preparation became such an ingrained tradition that many people would take their place in the pew and instantly kneel down for a minute or two to say these prayers before every Mass.

There are many different options, some of them long, others short. Here is an excerpt from a longer prayer written by St. Thomas Aquinas. It highlights the spiritual disposition we should have when we attend Mass and prepares our hearts to receive God’s grace.

Our Lord Jesus Christ, I come sick to the doctor of life, unclean to the fountain of mercy, blind to the radiance of eternal light, and poor and needy to the Lord of heaven and earth.

Lord, in your great generosity, heal my sickness … May I receive the bread of angels, the King of kings and Lord of lords … with the purity and faith … that will help to bring me to salvation.

Amen.

Read more: 3 Prayers to help reduce distractions before Mass

Read more: Give thanks after Communion with this stirring prayer from the Ordinariate liturgy

Tags:
MassPrayers for a Particular Need
