Bishop’s tweet leads to “Marian Wave” to end abortion

A new prayer initiative that began with a simple tweet has a beautiful mission: to pray the Rosary to end abortion.

The American Life League (ALL) announced a “Marian Blue Wave,” asking supporters to commit to praying a Rosary a week for this intention.

Throughout history, the Rosary has been the weapon of spiritual battle.

President of ALL Judie Brown said in a statement: “We would be naive to ignore the fact that abortion goes much deeper than laws and politics. Abortion is a grave evil, and an evil of this magnitude requires the greatest spiritual weapon available to us: the holy Rosary.”

Already people are committed to praying the Rosary in all 50 states, and now the campaign has gone international. People who want to restore the sacredness of life have committed to the Rosary in 17 other countries, including Canada, India, Australia, Ireland, the UK, and Brazil.

Bishop Joseph E. Strickland of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas, encourages all of us to participate in the Marian Blue Wave.

To hear the call of the Blessed Virgin Mary to step away from our busy lives to reflect, pray, and meditate. Mary has specifically asked us to pray the Rosary. To spend time in prayer and to refocus on who we are and who God calls us to be. The Blessed Virgin Mary, throughout history, has been a woman interceding for us and asking us to pray.

A simple tweet from Bishop Strickland was the inspiration for the initiative:

“Bishop Joseph Strickland of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas, tweeted that our country needed to work and pray for a Marian Blue Wave. That one tweet sparked an idea, and that idea sparked a brand new campaign to end abortion once and for all,” explained Brown.

“It is great to see the good that Twitter can do,” the bishop said, in reaction. “I suggest that those who can’t find the time start with one decade and their favorite mystery and build from there.”

He gave an analogy to exercise: “We speak of physical exercise and spiritual exercise and I think there is a parallel dynamic. Most people overdo their exercise right off the bat and so they quit. I think the same thing happens spiritually. People say I’ll pray for an hour and they become so distracted they quit praying at all. Whatever type of exercise, we need to start small and build gradually.”

To join in the Marian Blue Wave Rosary campaign, visit https://marianbluewave.com/join-us/

