Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
Silvia Lucchetti and Matthew Green
The tragic death of a bride on the way to her wedding gives life to others
Rachel Molinatti
The dog who waits for grace before meals
Daniel Esparza
This cow explains Catholic religious orders and congregations better than most textbooks

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Philip Kosloski
Pray this novena and St. Therese might send you a rose from Heaven
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Inspiring Stories

Quarterback star Patrick Mahomes wears inspiring message from fan with brain tumor

Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes | Facebook | Fair Use
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Oct 26, 2019

By supporting a fan, the recently injured star carries a reminder of what inner-strength is all about.

Last Thursday, the sporting world felt the pain when Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes dislocated his kneecap during a football game against the Denver Broncos. But if you look carefully at photos of the pain-stricken 24-year-old and Chiefs’ MVP this season, you’ll spot a pale blue bracelet around his wrist. For those with remarkable eyesight, you might even notice the words “You Got This” written on the band.

At a time when the Chiefs are heading towards the Super Bowl, this message is one Mahomes has to cling to in order to rise above the pain, and hopefully heal in time to return to the field. While he couldn’t be wearing a more suitable message, the football star is actually paying homage to a young fan named Whitney Wells.

On her 10th birthday, last May, Whitney’s parents noticed their daughter wasn’t behaving properly. Her expressions were unusual and as they shared with Kansas City.com, their daughter’s physical movements were different. Subsequent visits to Children’s Mercy Hospital revealed that the youngster had a brain tumor, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), which is incurable.

The effects of the tumor have left Whitney with physical movement problems, as well as mood swings — something her parents, Scott and Tara, must find difficult to experience considering how bubbly their daughter once was.

Yet, in order to give Whitney some wonderful experiences while she’s able to enjoy them, the family arranged for the Chiefs’ fan to join them at a camp last August. While there, Whitney met with Mahomes, along with wide receiver Sammy Watkins, tight end Travis Kelce, and head coach Andy Reid, and handed out the pale blue fundraising bands to her football heroes.

=

EMBED TO INSERT:

https://twitter.com/search?q=you%20got%20this%20wells&src=typd

 

It was only during a game in September, while watching a game on TV, that the family noticed that Mahomes was wearing the bracelet. As Whitney’s father Scott shared, “It made us feel like they care. We’re always looking for it now. It does make it a better day when we see it — or a better weekend.” And if you look through Mahomes’ Facebook account you’ll find plenty of glimpses of the blue bracelet in his posts.

It was a message that Mahomes obviously took to heart, because if the Wells family looked closely on the screens last Thursday, they’d have noticed the stricken star still wearing the bracelet, still lending his support to Whitney and her family.

As Whitney undergoes some experimental treatment, and Mahomes tries to return to his previous form, the bracelet’s message has never been so inspiring: “You Got This,” Whitney and Mahomes.

 

 

Tags:
ChildrenIllnessSports
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
  3. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
  4. Aleteia
    His parents are on path to sainthood. He says these are the …
  5. Nicholas Senz
    Pope St. John Paul II’s teacher gave this warning about prayer
  6. Dolors Massot
    The terrible problem afflicting millennials
  7. Sarah Robsdotter
    Video of human chain rescuing dog in danger goes viral
  8. Zelda Caldwell
    World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic …
  9. feed manager aleteia
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Maria Paola Daud
12 Different kinds of crosses (and their meanings)
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW