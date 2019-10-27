Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Adopted man uncovers his origins in heartwarming documentary ‘I Lived on Parker Avenue’

J-P Mauro | Oct 27, 2019

This true story highlights the fulfillment that adoption can bring to a family in need.

David Scotton grew up with the knowledge that he was adopted, and although he was naturally curious about his origins, he was content with the unconditional love shown to him by his adoptive parents. It was not until high school that David spoke publicly about his adoption, to a crowd at a pro-life event, and it changed the path of his life forever.

With his curiosity overwhelming him, he began searching for his birth parents.

This true story is the subject of the short documentary, I Lived on Parker Avenue, by filmmaker Philip Braun III. Along the way David learns about who his birth parents are and why they needed to give him up. It is revealed that his mother, Melissa, nearly had an abortion, but changed her mind while at the clinic. Meanwhile, his father, Brian, has kept David’s existence a secret even from his closest family members.

The documentary delves into the struggles that his birth parents faced, which ultimately led to David’s adoption, and the burden of guilt that they’ve carried for more than 20 years since. In their interviews they express regret at the choice to give David up, as well as anxiety that they may not be forgiven by David.

Braun also included interviews with Jimmy and Susan Scotton, David’s adoptive parents. Jimmy and Susan’s testimony highlights how adoption has fulfilled the Scottons, who have endured their own sorrows at the loss of Susan’s two biological sons. The Scottons are nothing but supportive of their son as he explores his roots.

At the end of the documentary, David said of the work:

“It was the missing piece of the puzzle for me in my life, and I am very thankful to have been able to fill it in through this journey.” He added, “It was a humbling experience.”

A screening of I Lived on Parker Avenue will be featured at the Sheen Center, New York, on November 4, 2019, at 7 p.m. The documentary will precede a talk on the importance of adoption and foster care with Benjamin Clapper, the film’s executive producer; Lisa Wheeler, Founder & President of Carmel Communications, and Sarah Zagorski, Adoption & Foster Care Advocate, Louisiana Right to Life. For more information, visit the Sheen Center website.

The entire documentary is only about 30 minutes long and is available for streaming free on YouTube. Click below to watch I Lived on Parker Avenue and learn about David’s heartwarming journey to meet the people who brought him into the world.

