Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Silvia Lucchetti and Matthew Green
The tragic death of a bride on the way to her wedding gives life to others
Maria Paola Daud
12 Different kinds of crosses (and their meanings)

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Spirituality

“Another Maria Goretti” will be beatified in Brazil

ŚWIĘTA MARIA GORETTI
Sharon Mollerus/Flickr | CC BY 2.0
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Oct 27, 2019

12-year-old Benigna Cardoso da Silva sought to protect her purity, even if it cost her life.

St. Maria Goretti is well known for being a “martyr for purity,” fighting the young man who sexually assaulted her and begging him not to sin, even to the point of death. Since her canonization in 1950 the Church has begun recognizing other individuals who had a similar desire to respect God’s gift of chastity, not even backing down when their lives were threatened.

Such was the case for Benigna Cardoso da Silva, a holy 12-year-old girl living in Santana do Cariri, Brazil. At an early age she had a desire to receive the Eucharist, and after making her First Communion was firm in her resolution to keep the 10 Commandments.

She never missed Mass and would freely offer penance on First Fridays in honor of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. Benigna also read the Bible on a regular basis and sought out the counsel of her parish priest when a boy her age started to make unwanted advances.

Reading the Bible solidified her faith and strengthened her will to resist whatever proposals the boy would try on her. However, the boy would not take no for an answer and was enraged when she repeatedly turned him down.

Then on October 24, 1941, the boy hid in the bushes in hopes of catching Benigna off guard when she was fetching water. He was hoping to rape her, but she valiantly fought off his attempts and prevented him from forcing himself upon her.

This refusal added fuel to his rage and the boy took out a machete and started attaching Benigna. He made several blows, the last one killing her instantly. The boy fled, but her body was soon found. He was eventually arrested and spent most of his life in prison. In 1991 he was released and returned to the site of the murder, sincerely repentant of what he had done.

Benigna’s heroic example became an inspiration for the local people and in 2011 her cause for canonization was open. On October 2, 2019, Pope Francis authorized her “martyrdom,” paving the way for her beatification in Brazil.

She will join the ranks of Maria Goretti as a “martyr for purity,” highlighting the beautiful gift of sexuality and how it is to be preserved and used in the right way according to the plan God has created for it.

Read more: Maria Goretti and newly Blessed Anna Kolesarova: What are “martyrs for purity”?

Read more: Another Maria Goretti: Veronica Antal to be first beatified Romanian woman

Tags:
SaintsSexuality
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
  3. Marzena Devoud
    The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
  4. Aleteia
    His parents are on path to sainthood. He says these are the …
  5. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
  6. Sarah Robsdotter
    Video of human chain rescuing dog in danger goes viral
  7. Daniel Esparza
    This city built the tallest statue of the Virgin Mary with Infant …
  8. Zelda Caldwell
    World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Maria Paola Daud
12 Different kinds of crosses (and their meanings)
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW