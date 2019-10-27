Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Inspiring Stories

Bride-to-be surprises her 102-year-old grandmother who can’t attend her wedding

WEDDING DRESS
By Ink Drop | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Cecilia Zinicola | Oct 27, 2019

Her grandmother could no longer travel, so she showed up in her wedding gown!

Tara Foley was getting married and her 102-year-old grandma, Stasia, who wanted to be present for the wedding, couldn’t make because her doctors prohibited her from traveling from Florida to Texas (where the wedding would take place) due to her health and advanced age.

So Tara decided to bring part of the wedding day to her grandmother, flying to Florida in late January and surprising her by showing up in her wedding gown with her hair and makeup done and a photographer to take photos to preserve the moment forever.

Tara talks about how she knew in her heart that her grandmother was “trying to hang on to get there somehow.” So, without telling her family and friends where she was going (so she could surprise them later) she went to spend a weekend with her Nana and make her feel like part of her special day.

The visit

The bond of love between the grandmother and granddaughter was stronger than the distance between them, and once they were together, words couldn’t express what it meant for Tara to share that moment with her. It’s a beautiful memory she will cherish forever, one which she describes as “one of the greatest days of my life.”

In a post on Facebook, Tara remembers the emotional departure. “When I said goodbye to her that night, I think we both knew it would be the last time we would see each other. She grabbed my cheeks with her hands, looked me straight in the eye and said ‘I love you very much’… I am so blessed to have this be my last memory with her.”

Twenty-seven days after the visit, on February 23, Stasia passed away. She was a great example to her granddaughter, who admired her deeply for her strength and her dedication to her family. A few months later, the wedding was held, and the bride and groom revealed the photos. It was a deeply moving experience for the entire family.

Tara’s photoshoot with her grandmother went viral around the world, and Tara told People magazine in an interview that since those photos were published, she has received many beautiful and kind messages, revealing the great value of the family and how the power of love is multiplied through sharing.

“Everyone said the nicest and kindest things. In the crazy world of negativity on social media, people are letting me know how beautiful the world can be. Everybody is being incredibly kind. I’m loving everybody sharing their stories of their grandparents with me as well.”

In her Facebook post, Tara says, “Words cannot explain how much these moments mean to me and I will cherish these memories for the rest of my life. Her smile and her laugh are forever etched in my mind and the love between us will live in my heart.”

Read more: Viral Photos: Bride and Groom Surprise Grandma in the Hospital on Their Wedding Day

Read more: The last lesson my dying 101-year-old grandmother taught me

Tags:
FamilyInspiring stories
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
  3. Marzena Devoud
    The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
  4. Aleteia
    His parents are on path to sainthood. He says these are the …
  5. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
  6. Sarah Robsdotter
    Video of human chain rescuing dog in danger goes viral
  7. Daniel Esparza
    This city built the tallest statue of the Virgin Mary with Infant …
  8. Zelda Caldwell
    World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Maria Paola Daud
12 Different kinds of crosses (and their meanings)
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW