New platform aims to evangelize in Manila Archdiocese

The Archdiocese of Manila took a step toward nurturing an evangelizing community with the launch of “ Dominus Est, ” a digital communications and content-sharing platform.

The launch comes during this Extraordinary Mission Month, called by Pope Francis.

Dominus Est includes inspiring stories and encouragement for living life of missionary discipleship.

“We are a Catholic community inspired to share with you our love for Christ and all the cool things we are learning as we grow in our love for the Lord,” the website reads. “We are guided by the example of our patron, Saint John Paul II, a champion to answer the call for new evangelization.”

Clyde Ericson Nolasco, the website’s content manager, explained Dominus Est is more than just a new communications outlet, but an effort “to share the love for the Lord.”

Dominus Est is also the episcopal motto of Manila’s archbishop, Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle. It means, “It is the Lord!”

Nolasco said the website will feature stories about churches, saints, priests, nuns and “the different faces of faith.”

The new website was launched with its own Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube accounts.