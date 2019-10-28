Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
What is the daily schedule of a parish priest?

Philip Kosloski | Oct 28, 2019

While schedules vary, here are the essential elements of a priestly schedule during the week.

What does a priest do all day? This is a frequent question asked by parishioners, especially if they only see their pastor on Sundays.

In fact, parish priests are extremely busy with various duties throughout the work week, especially considering the fact that many priests in English speaking-countries are given charge of multiple parishes, giving them a wide geographical area to shepherd.

Here is a short slideshow that highlights the essential elements of a priestly schedule from Monday through Friday. This schedule does not represent all priests across the globe, of course.

For example, priests serving in missionary territory (such as places in Africa, India, and South America to name a few areas) have a much more difficult time serving their people and often spend days traveling to their parishioners in the harshest climates on earth. A priest in such an area may not even have a physical church building and might say Mass only once a year in an area because of the difficulty of traveling there.

Read more: What is the daily schedule of a Catholic monk?

Read more: What is Pope Francis’ daily schedule?

