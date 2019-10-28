Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Silvia Lucchetti and Matthew Green
The tragic death of a bride on the way to her wedding gives life to others
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Philip Kosloski
St. Teresa of Avila’s haunting vision of Hell
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Spirituality

Why is St. Jude the patron of hopeless cases?

Saint Jude Thaddeus
Renata Sedmakova | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Oct 28, 2019

If you are ever in a desperate situation, ask St. Jude’s intercession!

During the 1st century Judah was a common name among Jews, and when Jesus called 12 men to become his apostles, he chose two with the name Judah. Based on the original Greek text this was rendered in Latin as Judas and for many centuries there wasn’t a linguistic separator between Judas Iscariot and Judas Thaddeus.

As a result, early medieval Christians normally did not pray to the apostle Judas Thaddeus, because they were afraid of praying to Judas Iscariot, the traitor! Their fear was so great that Judas Thaddeus became one of the least known apostles.

Eventually the English language made a slight distinction between the two apostles and gave Judas Thaddeus the name Jude. Additionally, prior to this linguistic distinction St. Jude’s intercessory power was revealed to various saints.

For example, according to writer Donald Thorman in his book St. Jude: Saint of the Impossible, “In one vision, Our Lord told St. Bridget to turn to St. Jude with a great deal of confidence, for, said the Lord, ‘In accordance with his surname, “Thaddeus,” the amiable, loving, he will show himself most willing to give help.’ In another vision, Christ commanded the Swedish holy woman to dedicate an altar to St. Jude in her church. ‘The fifth altar,’ He said, ‘must be for Thaddeus who with the purity of his heart will undoubtedly conquer the devil.'”

It’s uncertain when St. Jude became associated with hopeless and impossible cases, but what is true is that countless miracles have been attributed to his intercession. His reputation for the impossible is so great, that he is known among a wide variety of Christians for his miraculous intercessory power.

Here is a common prayer to St. Jude that can be prayed for whatever impossible case you find yourself in.

Most holy Apostle, St. Jude, faithful servant and friend of Jesus, the Church honors and invokes you universally, as the patron of difficult cases, of things almost despaired of, Pray for me, I am so helpless and alone. Intercede with God for me that He bring visible and speedy help where help is almost despaired of. Come to my assistance in this great need that I may receive the consolation and help of heaven in all my necessities, tribulations, and sufferings, particularly [make your request here] and that I may praise God with you and all the saints forever. I promise, O Blessed St. Jude, to be ever mindful of this great favor granted me by God and to always honor you as my special and powerful patron, and to gratefully encourage devotion to you. Amen.

Read more: 4 Saints of impossible causes, and prayers to them

Read more: Another saint of impossible causes: He brought about hundreds of miracles even in his lifetime

Tags:
Prayers for a Particular NeedSaints
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Marzena Devoud
    The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
  4. Aleteia
    His parents are on path to sainthood. He says these are the …
  5. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Before Mass pray this short prayer of preparation
  7. Philip Kosloski
    The first Halloween began with an exorcism
  8. J-P Mauro
    9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Maria Paola Daud
12 Different kinds of crosses (and their meanings)
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW