Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
Daniel Esparza
This cow explains Catholic religious orders and congregations better than most textbooks

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Lifestyle

10 Heavenly kids’ costumes for Halloween

GIRL IN ARMOR
s4svisuals | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Oct 29, 2019

These kids are the cutest mini versions of some truly saintly men and women.

Click here to launch the slideshow

Halloween is just around the corner which means many parents are busy trying to come up with inspiring costumes for their children. Well, look no further, as we’ve found some truly delightful creations that any child will be inspired to wear. They are far from the scary, ghoulish costumes often donned by young and old at this time of year. Instead they’re a beautiful way of paying homage to some remarkable holy men and women who remind us that this is indeed a celebration to honor all saints!

Launch the slideshow

Read more: 8 Different All Saints Day celebrations in November

Read more: 5 Quick and easy DIY Halloween costumes for kids

Tags:
ChildrenSaints
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Marzena Devoud
    The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
  4. Aleteia
    His parents are on path to sainthood. He says these are the …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Before Mass pray this short prayer of preparation
  6. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    The first Halloween began with an exorcism
  8. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Maria Paola Daud
12 Different kinds of crosses (and their meanings)
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW