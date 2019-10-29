10 Heavenly kids’ costumes for Halloween

Click here to launch the slideshow

Halloween is just around the corner which means many parents are busy trying to come up with inspiring costumes for their children. Well, look no further, as we’ve found some truly delightful creations that any child will be inspired to wear. They are far from the scary, ghoulish costumes often donned by young and old at this time of year. Instead they’re a beautiful way of paying homage to some remarkable holy men and women who remind us that this is indeed a celebration to honor all saints!

