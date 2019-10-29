Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
J-P Mauro
Is Halloween a holy day of obligation in the Catholic Church?
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Daniel Esparza
This cow explains Catholic religious orders and congregations better than most textbooks
Rachel Molinatti
The dog who waits for grace before meals

Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Is Halloween a holy day of obligation in the Catholic Church?

A3pFamily - Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Oct 29, 2019

Attending the vigil Mass on “All Hallows’ Eve” fulfills your duty for All Saints Day.

Throughout the liturgical year there are various feast days that do not fall on Sunday, but which the Church asks the faithful to celebrate with attendance at Mass.

These days are called holy days of obligation, and the Church equates the importance of these days to a Sunday.

A precept of the Church explains, “On Sundays and other holy days of obligation the faithful are bound to participate in the Mass.

One of the chief reasons behind these holy days is to highlight a specific aspect of the life of Christ or to give honor to the role of the Blessed Virgin Mary and the communion of saints.

These days are for the spiritual benefit of Christ’s flock and are opportunities to receive grace.

For many centuries November 1, the Solemnity of All Saints, has been a holy day of obligation. The ability to fulfill the obligation of attending Mass on “All Hallows’ Day” is also extended to “All Hallows’ Eve,” more commonly known the evening known as “Halloween.”

This means many parishes have a vigil Mass on Halloween, to celebrate the feast of All Saints.

As a result, if the workday doesn’t allow you to attend Mass on November 1, go to the vigil Mass on October 31 and celebrate with joy the beauty of Heaven.

Read more: What is a holy day of obligation? When are they?

Read more: What does the word “Halloween” mean?

Tags:
Devotions and FeastsHalloween
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Maria Paola Daud
12 Different kinds of crosses (and their meanings)
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
