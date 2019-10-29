Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Daniel Esparza
This cow explains Catholic religious orders and congregations better than most textbooks
Philip Kosloski
St. Teresa of Avila’s haunting vision of Hell
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Church

Pope: Every day we have to take hope back, and hold it

Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA
Share
Print
Aleteia | Oct 29, 2019

In morning homily, reflects on how we have an anchor in Heaven and we cannot “make a nest” here

Hope is “like throwing an anchor to the other shore” and clinging to the rope. We await a time when all of Creation will “share in the glorious freedom of the children of God.”

Citing the First Reading, Pope Francis used this image during his homily at Mass today in the Domus Sanctae Marthae.

Hope is this living in tension, always; knowing that we cannot make a nest here: the life of the Christian is “in ongoing tension.”

The Holy Father has on various occasions spoken of the ancient image of hope found in the anchor, holding fast to Heaven. For example, in his general audience series on hope, he reflected:

The Letter to the Hebrews compares hope to an anchor (cf. 6:18-19); and we can add to this image that of a sail. If the anchor is what gives the boat its stability and keeps it “anchored” amid the undulations of the sea, the sail is instead what makes it move and advance on the waters. Hope is truly like a sail; it gathers the wind of the Holy Spirit and transforms it into a driving force that propels the boat, as the case may be, out to sea or to the shore.

Pope Francis added today that it can be difficult to understand hope. If we speak of faith, we refer to “faith in God who created us, in Jesus who redeemed us; and to reciting the Creed and to knowing concrete things about faith.” If we speak of charity, it concerns “doing good to one’s neighbor, to others, many works of charity that are done to others.”

Read more: What will happen to the planet at the end of the world?

But hope is difficult to understand: It is “the most humble of virtues” that “only the poor can have.”

If we want to be men and women of hope, we must be poor, poor, not attached to anything. Poor. And open. Hope is humble, and it is a virtue that we work at – so to speak – every day: every day we have to take it back, every day we have to take the rope and see that the anchor is fixed there and I hold it in my hand; every day we have to remember that we have the security, that it is the Spirit who works in us with small things.

The Holy Father spoke of the patience of hope, as the farmer waits for a mustard seed to grow, without needing to check it every day.

As Paul says, “hope needs patience.” It is “the patience of knowing that we sow, but it is God who gives growth.”

“Hope is artisanal, small,” the pope continued, “it is sowing a grain and letting the land give growth.”

It is not easy to live in hope, but I would say that it should be the air that a Christian breathes, the air of hope. … Hope – yes, it’s true – gives us security: hope does not disappoint. Never. If you hope, you will not be disappointed. We must open ourselves up to that promise of the Lord, leaning towards that promise, but knowing that there is the Spirit that works in us. May the Lord give us, to all of us, this grace of living in tension, in tension but not through nerves, problems, no: in tension through the Holy Spirit who throws us to the other shore and keeps us in hope.

Read more: How do you overcome the fear of the future? Pope Francis provides the keys

Tags:
Pope Francis
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Marzena Devoud
    The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
  4. Aleteia
    His parents are on path to sainthood. He says these are the …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Before Mass pray this short prayer of preparation
  6. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    The first Halloween began with an exorcism
  8. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Maria Paola Daud
12 Different kinds of crosses (and their meanings)
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW