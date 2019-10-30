Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Rachel Molinatti
The dog who waits for grace before meals
Philip Kosloski
St. Teresa of Avila’s haunting vision of Hell
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Lifestyle

How can we create a culture of trust in an age of suspicion?

By Bignai/Shutterstock
Share
Print
Macarena Gayangos | Oct 30, 2019

Only 38% of people in the US believe most people can be trusted.

According to the World Values Survey (2010 – 2014), approximately 70% of people prefer to be cautious and wary when dealing with others, and only 12% think they can trust strangers.

In countries with the greatest level of trust, such as the Netherlands, Sweden, New Zealand, and Australia, the percentage of people who think most people can be trusted is more than 50%; in the USA, the number is 38%, whereas in Colombia, the statistic dropped to just 4%.

Here is some advice to help build bridges of trust.

1
Be trustworthy.

Before we can ask others to be trustworthy, we have to be worthy of trust ourselves. We have to learn to always keep our word. Canceling commitments or not fulfilling our promises breaks down trust.

2
Be constant.

In order to build mutual trust, we have to be reliably trustworthy. In a culture of distrust, confidence isn’t won through just one instance of reliability.

3
Be loyal.

 

Loyalty means standing by someone through thick and thin, defending them and supporting them. We are only truly loyal if we are equally ready to stand up for someone when the person is present or absent.

4
Be honest.

While we are not obliged to reveal everything to everyone, we should never lie. People won’t trust us if we do—nor should they.

5
Be transparent.

 

Lying isn’t the only form of deception. While some matters are private and rightly kept from the public eye, we have a responsibility to share certain information with people with whom we have a personal or professional relationship. When there is any kind of confusion or miscommunication, we need to clear it up, ensuring that the other people have all the information they need. We shouldn’t hide information in a way that gives them a false impression of our intentions or plans.

6
Keep promises.

We should be realistic and not promise more than what we can really do. If we can’t fulfill a promise, we should talk to the person to explain to them why we cannot live up to what we have promised.

We need to be very careful not to deceive ourselves. Without even being aware of it, we can sometimes “adapt” what we say and do to suit ourselves, without being fully honest or trustworthy. We need to try to see ourselves objectively, from the perspective of an outside observer, asking ourselves how we’d feel if we were treated the way we treat others.

When we realize that in some way we haven’t been trustworthy, we need to be honest with ourselves and analyze the reasons behind our behavior so we can avoid it in the future. As is the case with every cultural change, we shouldn’t wait for others to take the initiative. If we want to live in a society where we can trust each other, we have to lead the way by our example of trustworthiness.

Read more: Have we surrendered our kids to the popular culture?

Read more: On rediscovering civility in an age of barbarism

Tags:
Society
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Marzena Devoud
    The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Before Mass pray this short prayer of preparation
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Why is St. Jude the patron of hopeless cases?
  5. Philip Kosloski
    The first Halloween began with an exorcism
  6. Philip Kosloski
    What is the daily schedule of a parish priest?
  7. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
  8. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Maria Paola Daud
12 Different kinds of crosses (and their meanings)
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW