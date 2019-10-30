Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Rachel Molinatti
The dog who waits for grace before meals
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Maria Paola Daud
12 Different kinds of crosses (and their meanings)

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
News

Jimmy Carter’s second fall this month interrupts his plans to teach Sunday School

Nir Levy - Shutterstock
Share
Print
John Burger | Oct 30, 2019

At 95, former president is still determined to hold class at Plains, Georgia, Baptist church.

There aren’t too many 95-year-olds teaching Sunday school and doing carpentry. One who is—former U.S. President Jimmy Carter—apparently is not letting a recent hospitalization get in the way.

Carter took a tumble—the second this month—in his home in Plains, Georgia, October 21. CNN reported at first that Carter will miss class again this coming Sunday.

“Due to President Carter’s fall, he will not be teaching Sunday School this Sunday, Nov 3rd,” said Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains on Monday. Carter has taught there for several years. “We welcome and encourage you to still come worship with us as his niece Kim Fuller fills in for him. She will deliver a message just as inspiring as her uncle. Please pray for President Carter and his family during his healing process.”

But then the church reversed itself on Tuesday.

“We are proud and relieved to announce President Carter has changed his mind and decided that he feels well enough to to teach,” the church wrote on Facebook. “Please join us to welcome him back! We will live stream for those who can’t be with us.”

The church’s pastor, Tony Lowden, said last week that Carter was in “great spirits” and that the two prayed together, according to CNN. “He’s down that he can’t teach Sunday school,” Lowden said after Carter missed classes last week.

The one-term president, who served from 1977 to 1981, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his work with the Carter Center to promote and expand human rights and fight disease.

Last week, he was admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center for a minor pelvic fracture, said Deanna Congileo, director of communications for the Carter Center. On Thursday, October 24, the Carter Center announced that he had been released.

“He is looking forward to continuing to recuperate at his home in Plains, Georgia, and thanks everyone for their kind wishes,” Congileo said in a statement.

Shortly after turning 95 on October 1, Carter fell and hit his head while getting ready for church, requiring 14 stitches above his brow. In spite of that, he still traveled to Nashville that afternoon for a week of building houses with Habitat for Humanity, which provides homes for poor people and with which Carter has worked for many years.

In December 2015, after months of treatment for melanoma in his brain and liver, Carter announced that scans found no traces of cancer in his body.

Tags:
Jimmy CarterSunday Lessons
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Marzena Devoud
    The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Before Mass pray this short prayer of preparation
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Why is St. Jude the patron of hopeless cases?
  5. Philip Kosloski
    The first Halloween began with an exorcism
  6. Philip Kosloski
    What is the daily schedule of a parish priest?
  7. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
  8. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Maria Paola Daud
12 Different kinds of crosses (and their meanings)
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW