Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Silvia Lucchetti and Matthew Green
The tragic death of a bride on the way to her wedding gives life to others
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Spirituality

This Jesuit teaches us how to open the door with grace and courtesy

Public Domain
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Oct 30, 2019

St. Alphonsus Rodriguez was an expert door keeper, never letting an angry visitor alter his mood.

Have you ever been frustrated or angry when a visitor knocks at the door? Or do coworkers annoy you when they stop by your work station and disturb your concentration? Depending on the situation, it can be tempting to open the door in a highly agitated mood, prepared to let your visitor know the strong feelings you have.

Yet, it is at those simple moments of opening the door when our Christian faith should shine through.

St. Alphonsus Rodriguez, a Jesuit brother of the 17th century, knew this well and took his assignment of “door-keeper” with great vigilance and grace. Being stationed at a growing Jesuit college, he could have easily become a grumpy old porter who hated when someone knocked on the door. However, nothing fazed Alphonsus, even when visitors were angry with him for making them wait an extra few minutes.

According to biographer Francis Goldie in his Life of Alphonsus Rodriguez, it took a great deal of patience to be a good door keeper. People would frequently come to the door in a fit of rage and accuse him of any number of things, taking their frustration out on him. Nevertheless, even the most angry visitor did not alter the mood of Alphonsus, which had the effect of changing the mood of the visitor in the opposite direction.

Once he had chanced inadvertently to lock up a workman in the church. The man began to hammer loudly at the door; when Alonso opened it, the artisan stormed at the Brother; but he met this abuse with a gentle smile, so that the man as he went away, by the colonnade round the court, said to some of the Fathers, who had seen what had happened, That Brother is not a man, he is an Angel.”

This was not an isolated incident as Alphonsus was tested like this on almost a daily basis.

[W]henever people grew impatient and roundly abused him for keeping them waiting at the door, he always met their anger with such silent sweetness that they grew calm at once. Boys often rang the bell and then ran away, and when they looked back from their hiding places, they always noticed that when he opened the door, instead of being cross he only laughed. Father Burguera, a Franciscan, who when a boy used to go to school at Montesion, says, that in spite of the annoyances caused to the good porter, he always was the same, with great modesty of bearing and conquest of self.

One of the secrets of his disposition was a short prayer that he prayed each time he answered the door.

Lord, I must open the door to Thee, for love of Thee.

Additionally, “Another practice of his, when he heard the door bell, was to make acts of joy in his heart, as if he were going to open the door to His God, as if God himself had rung the bell, saying, as he went, ‘I am coming, my Lord.’

This type of grace and courtesy is a great reminder to us all of how to answer the door. We may not think opening the door to a visitor (or a salesman) may be part of the Christian life, but in fact it is one of the most basic ways we can express our charity.

The next time you hear the doorbell ring at an inopportune time, think of St. Alphonsus Rodriguez and pray, “I am coming, my Lord!

Read more: The curious connection between the job of doorkeeper and canonization

Read more: 10 Things to know about St. Alphonsus Rodriguez, SJ, patron of Jesuit lay brothers

 

Tags:
SaintsSpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Marzena Devoud
    The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Before Mass pray this short prayer of preparation
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Why is St. Jude the patron of hopeless cases?
  5. Philip Kosloski
    The first Halloween began with an exorcism
  6. Philip Kosloski
    What is the daily schedule of a parish priest?
  7. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
  8. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Maria Paola Daud
12 Different kinds of crosses (and their meanings)
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW