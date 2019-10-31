Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
7 Ways to celebrate All Souls Day as a family

Cerith Gardiner | Oct 31, 2019

Make this day a special day for the whole family, past and present.

All Souls Day is a time for families to reflect on those loved ones who are no longer with us. While you might find broaching the subject of death a little disconcerting — especially with kids — it’s actually an occasion to not only remember those we loved, but to reaffirm your faith and hope for an eternal life, which can only be a very positive experience!

To help give you some guidance we’ve come up with some activities that are both spiritual and sometimes joyful, to share as a whole family on this special day.

Read more: All Souls Day is a great time to talk to your kids about death – but how?

Read more: What is All Souls’ Day and how is it celebrated around the world?

