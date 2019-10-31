Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Daniel Esparza
This cow explains Catholic religious orders and congregations better than most textbooks
Silvia Lucchetti and Matthew Green
The tragic death of a bride on the way to her wedding gives life to others
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Rachel Molinatti
The dog who waits for grace before meals

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Spirituality

Assumption: Could the dwelling place of the Word be given to worms?

ASSUMPTION OF MARY
Titian | Public Domain
Share
Print
Fr. Patrick Briscoe, OP | Oct 31, 2019

In this month of the Rosary, take a moment to reflect on the Fourth Glorious Mystery.

It was fitting that she, who had kept her virginity intact in childbirth, should keep her own body free from all corruption even after death. It was fitting that she, who had carried the Creator as a child at her breast, should dwell in the divine tabernacles. It was fitting that the spouse, whom the Father had taken to himself, should live in the divine mansions. – St. John Damascene

What son, enjoying paradise, free from death and corruption, would not take his own Mother there to join him? On the natural level, it’s fairly straightforward to understand how any son, if it were in his power, would take his mother to enjoy any good thing. If this love can be imagined on the natural level, how much more so it must belong to the privileged order of grace which defines the relationship of the Lord and his Blessed Mother!

All glorious is the king’s daughter as she enters,
her raiment threaded with gold;
In embroidered apparel she is led to the king.
The maids of her train are presented to the king.
They are led in with glad and joyous acclaim;
they enter the palace of the king. (Psalm 45:14-16)

Our Lady’s assumption into heaventhat is, the claim that God took her body and soul to dwell with himis simply a logical consequence of every other particular grace which God affords the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Pope Pius XII says, “She, by an entirely unique privilege, completely overcame sin by her Immaculate Conception, and as a result she was not subject to the law of remaining in the corruption of the grave, and she did not have to wait until the end of time for the redemption of her body.”

Death is the punishment of sin. She who was preserved from the stain of original sin, thereby heralding the coming graces of the cross, was also preserved from its penalty.

One extraordinary title of the Virgin Mary is Foederis arca. She is the Ark of the Covenant, the vessel which embodies the promises of God. God is faithful, and he sent his only Son into this world, who made his dwelling place first in the womb of the Virgin Mary.

Considering the fate of her body, St. Robert Bellarmine asks, “And who, I ask, could believe that the ark of holiness, the dwelling place of the Word of God, the temple of the Holy Spirit, could be reduced to ruin? My soul is filled with horror at the thought that this virginal flesh which had begotten God, had brought him into the world, had nourished and carried him, could have been turned into ashes or given over to be food for worms.”

Glorious things have happened to the Virgin Mary during her life, could God care no less for her at the hour of death?

Since Mary did not face the corruption of the tomb, and now enjoys the company of the saints, she is a marvelous sign of hope for the Christian people. She has gone before, and we might follow after. Mary, the first and greatest disciple, carries this greatest honor of discipleship. She follows the Lord to his eternal dwelling place, and we, dare to hope that we might too might attend to everlasting glory. 

Read more: The Assumption helps us understand what we are as humans, suggests Pope Francis

The Virgin Mary now enjoys the banquet feast of the Lamb. She sees the splendor of the face of God, a mystery which only Moses had approached in days of old. Caught up in the rapturous rejoicing of the angels and the melodies of the choirs of heaven, Mary today delights, in both body and soul, in everlasting glory.

Read more: Do I believe in the resurrection of the dead?

 

During the month of October, Aleteia is offering a short reflection on each of the 20 mysteries of the Rosary. Follow it here.

Tags:
RosaryRosary Reflections
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Marzena Devoud
    The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Why is St. Jude the patron of hopeless cases?
  4. Philip Kosloski
    What is the daily schedule of a parish priest?
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Before Mass pray this short prayer of preparation
  6. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  7. Philip Kosloski
    The first Halloween began with an exorcism
  8. J-P Mauro
    Millennial priest brings the Gospel to the people, one Instagram …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Maria Paola Daud
12 Different kinds of crosses (and their meanings)
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW