J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Daniel Esparza
This cow explains Catholic religious orders and congregations better than most textbooks
Silvia Lucchetti and Matthew Green
The tragic death of a bride on the way to her wedding gives life to others
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready

Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Why bonfires were a popular tradition on All Saints’ Eve

BONFIRE
Andrii Volgin | Shutterstock
Philip Kosloski | Oct 31, 2019

Catholics were known in England for their large fires around the feasts of All Saints and All Souls.

Halloween and campfires often go together, normally with the sharing of “ghost stories.” Interestingly, the connection of fires and All Saints Eve (as well as All Souls Eve) has a long tradition, though for different reasons.

In England fires were lit on both nights, as one book written in 1888 explains, “There is a custom upon All Saints Eve of making a great fire” and similarly, “On All Saints Even they set up bonfires in every village.”

According to an English writer in 1783, “the custom prevailing among the Roman Catholics of lighting fires upon the hills on All Saints night, the Eve of All Souls, scarcely needs explaining: fire being, even among the Pagans, an emblem of immortality, and well calculated to typify the ascent of the soul to heaven.”

Bonfires were popular in many parts of the world at different times of the year. The most famous Catholic bonfire is that of St. John the Baptist’s feast day in June, for which there is even an official rite of blessing in which the priest offers prayers to God, connecting the symbolism of the fire to St. John the Baptist.

One of the prayers said by the priest focuses primarily on the symbolism of fire and its link to eternal life. This is the exact connection that Catholics in England had with bonfires around the feast of All Saints and All Souls and would be a fitting prayer to resurrect the next time someone has a Halloween campfire.

Lord God, almighty Father, the light that never fails and the source of all light, sanctify + this new fire, and grant that after the darkness of this life we may come unsullied to you who are light eternal; through Christ our Lord. Amen.

Read more: On June 23rd, you should have a bonfire party. Know why?

Read more: The Catholic roots of the “World’s Tallest Bonfire” in Norway

Devotions and FeastsHalloween
