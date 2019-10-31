Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Daniel Esparza
This cow explains Catholic religious orders and congregations better than most textbooks
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Silvia Lucchetti and Matthew Green
The tragic death of a bride on the way to her wedding gives life to others
Rachel Molinatti
The dog who waits for grace before meals

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Lifestyle

World-famous chef opens a new kind of soup kitchen

FOOD FOR SOUL MASSIMO BOTTURA
The Felix Project
Share
Print
Theresa Civantos Barber | Oct 31, 2019

Massimo Bottura draws inspiration from Pope Francis and Catholic monasteries.

It’s an open secret in the culinary world that the best cooks are grandmothers, whose decades of dishing up nourishing family meals every day is the surest kind of hard-won expertise. As one famous chef said, “If you think about grandmas, they are some of the most experienced cooks in the world.” So it’s no surprise that Massimo Bottura, one of the most celebrated international chefs, credits his mother and grandmother with his culinary career.

“This is where my passion for the kitchen began, at the feet of the women I loved most,” he said, describing his grandmother, Ancella, and his mother, Luisa.

FOOD FOR SOUL Massimo Bottura
Simon Owen Red Photographic

“As a kid, I was always under the kitchen table. It was my refuge from three older brothers’ torments and threats. I found peace at my grandmother’s feet as she rolled out the dough for tortellini, among the smells of broth and roast meats … with flour falling from the table sides and a handful of raw tortellini stolen when their backs were turned.”

He’s come quite a distance from that quiet family kitchen, but the idea of the kitchen as a safe and welcoming place continues to shape his life’s work. Today, Bottura owns and runs Modena’s famous Osteria Francescana, a restaurant that routinely tops best restaurant lists. In 2016, he was voted the number one chef in the world, and he recently starred in Season 2 of the TV show Master of None. Most impressive of all, however, is Bottura’s commitment to charity, which has taken an unusual and ingenious form: his non-profit organization Food for Soul.

Riccardo Piccirillo

Food for Soul operates a growing network of soup kitchens around the world. But these are soup kitchens with a fresh, sustainable twist. Famous chefs cook the meals, and they use food ingredients that were deemed unsuitable for sale in supermarkets and otherwise would have been thrown away. These soup kitchens are called refettorios, or “refectories” in English, after the rooms in monasteries where monks gather to share their daily meal. The goal is for these centers to offer a monastic spirit of peaceful restoration and warm welcome to guests. Bottura says he wanted a place where people whose lives were all about being shut out could have at least one hour in the day when they could “enjoy the pleasure of a beautiful meal in a beautiful place.”

Simon Owen Red Photographic

The first Refettorio began as a pop-up for the Milan World Expo in 2015. Bottura had been invited to cook for the grand opening, but instead he chose to celebrate the greatest Italian export: hospitality:

The original plan was to create a kitchen at Milan’s central station, in which some of the world’s greatest chefs would be invited to cook alongside him for the city’s homeless… At the time, the station was overflowing with refugees journeying north from the southern ports. It was, by Bottura’s account, the Pope who changed his mind about the venue.

Through the Catholic charity Caritas, Bottura’s idea reached the Vatican. Pope Francis wondered if it might become a more sustainable gesture. Why not site Refettorio in one of the blighted quarters on the city’s periphery? He put Bottura in touch with the parish priest in Greco, Don Giuliano, who suggested a derelict theatre next to his church as a venue, and an unlikely partnership was born – one which has led to a full-time commitment to serve Greco’s homeless and refugee population every day.

The Refettorio concept caught on and began to spread. Another was opened in Rio de Janeiro for the 2016 Olympics, followed by two others in London and Paris.

Shehanhanwellage

Although the first two Refettorios were created for major events, the concept has evolved far beyond its temporary roots. These are community kitchens built to last.

“We are not interested in pop-ups. We are interested in seeds,” Bottura says. “They’re going to grow, and they’re going to expand all over the world.”

Angelo Dal Bo

Now Bottura has set his sights on bringing the concept overseas, after receiving a $650,000 grant from the Rockefeller Foundation to open at least two Refettorios in the USA. One is slated to open in the Bronx in the next year. The location for the other has not been decided, but Bottura has mentioned possible candidates including Miami, Detroit, New Orleans, and Chicago.

Bottura has stayed faithful through the years to his vision of the kitchen as a source of companionship, warmth, and peace. At the heart of it, he is continuing the work that his mother and grandmother began when they spent decades cooking for their families, day in and day out. He’s simply expanding that loving service to include many more people.

Paolo Saglia

“This reflects the way I grew up, the values that my mom and my grandma gave me,” he says.

One can only imagine how proud Ancella and Luisa must be, as their son and grandson takes the cooking skills they taught him and uses them to serve the “least of these,” as Christ asks.

Read more: 6 Popular chefs inspired by their faith

Read more: How I discovered the art of cooking in Rome

Tags:
Food
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Marzena Devoud
    The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Why is St. Jude the patron of hopeless cases?
  4. Philip Kosloski
    What is the daily schedule of a parish priest?
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Before Mass pray this short prayer of preparation
  6. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  7. Philip Kosloski
    The first Halloween began with an exorcism
  8. J-P Mauro
    Millennial priest brings the Gospel to the people, one Instagram …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Maria Paola Daud
12 Different kinds of crosses (and their meanings)
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW