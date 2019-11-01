10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans

Sure, the Nationals’ improbable victory was inspiring, but take a look at the classy response from the losers.
Losing sometimes brings out the worst in people (see the now infamous treatment visiting Astros fans received at Yankee Stadium). While it must have been painful to lose four games at home in the World Series, especially for a team that had MLB’s best record at home (60-21), Houston Astros fans have shown themselves to be not just really good sports, but apparently really decent people. Check out these 10 tweets that should make Houston proud:
An Astros fan who felt the need to take out an ad complimenting Nationals fans:
What happened when a Nationals fan met an Astros fan at the airport:
What it was like for a Nationals fan to meet Astros fans at Nationals Park:
What it was like to be a Nationals fan in Houston’s Minute Maid Park:
And this …
And finally, this …
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?