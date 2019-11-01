Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Inspiring Stories

A home security camera captures a young trick-or-treater’s inspiring act of kindness

HALLOWEEN;INSPIRING
Facebook, Leslie Hodges
Share
Print
Aleteia | Nov 01, 2019

The homeowners were amazed they saw the video footage.

A young trick-or-treater’s inspiring act of generosity on Halloween night has gone viral on Facebook thanks to video footage captured by a family’s home security system.

Take a look at the video:

As the homeowner, Leslie Hodges wrote on Facebook, “This has got to give hope to everyone that there are still amazing people in this world.”

“What a selfless act from this little guy!”

Tags:
Inspiring stories
