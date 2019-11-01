Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Rachel Molinatti
The dog who waits for grace before meals
Maria Paola Daud
12 Different kinds of crosses (and their meanings)
Philip Kosloski
St. Teresa of Avila’s haunting vision of Hell
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
News

Deadly protests in their country leave Iraqi Christians between hope and fear

BAGHDAD PROTEST
AHMAD AL-RUBAYE | AFP
Share
Print
Xavier Bisits-ACN-USA | Nov 01, 2019

Some, mostly young Christians on the Nineveh Plains have expressed solidarity with the protestors in Baghdad.

Iraqi Christians, concentrated in the north of the country, are far from the epicenter of deadly protests in Baghdad, but their fate may be tied to the outcome of what demonstrators are calling a “revolution” in Iraq.

While protestors in Baghdad have emphasized interfaith unity, protests have in fact been concentrated in Iraq’s nine Shiite provinces, with limited participation from the Sunni Muslim and minority-dominated north of the country.

Most Christians live close to Mosul, Iraq’s largest Sunni Arab city, where the streets have been quiet. Mosul residents told Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) that after three years of war, people are tired of violence and “do not want war anymore.” 

Protesting, they also said, might lead to accusations that they are ISIS sympathizers trying to bring down the Iran-backed regime—which could lead to an even more violent reaction from the militias and security services who control the city.

Christians in northern Iraq largely live in towns where, because of the fraught security situation, protesting is banned by security forces and the Nineveh Provincial Council. At most, some churches have held services calling for peace. 

At Sts. Behnam and Sarah Church in Qaraqosh, the largest Christian city in Iraq, Catholics gathered to pray for peace in their country, with altar servers carrying Iraqi flags for the occasion.

Many of the issues highlighted by protestors in Baghdad are the same ones faced by young Christians: unemployment, corruption, and a government steered by Iranian interests. On the Nineveh Plains, many Christians live under the control of Iranian-backed militias, who have been accused of extorting the local population, interfering with the economy, and intimidating minorities.

These factors explain why some, mostly young Christians on the Nineveh Plains have expressed solidarity with the protestors, some of them apologizing on social media for not being able to come out on the streets. 

On Oct. 27, a group of Christian activists launched a campaign of solidarity, with the slogan: “We are Christians of the Nineveh Plains, in solidarity with our fellow protestors. We apologize for not being able to demonstrate because in our cities we are not allowed to demonstrate.” 

Other Christians are skeptical about how much the protests will achieve and they have concerns about violence. Since the protests began Oct. 1, at least 200 protesters have been killed by Iraqi police. If the situation deteriorates, Christians and other religious minorities could again become victims of the political strife that has characterized Iraq since 2003. 

Between 2003 and 2017, at least 1,357 Christians were murdered by hostile sectarian militant groups, according to the Shlomo Organization for Documentation; Christians were bystanders in a civil war that disproportionately affected Iraq’s ancient religious minorities.

Syriac Catholic Archbishop Yohanna Petros Mouche of Mosul told ACN: “It is just and appropriate that the oppressed and others deprived of their rights demonstrate—provided that they will be listened to and respected.

“This is not the case in Iraq. There is no government, no respect for the human person, and people may use these circumstances to take revenge on others. Moreover, on the Nineveh Plains, we have had enough.

“I hope that prayer will, in some way, play a role, accompanied by an intervention that will make things calmer and bring different ideas together. In the end, it’s the people who will be the victims.”

In a statement, the Chaldean Catholic Patriarch Cardinal Raphael Sako, who on Oct. 28 cancelled a planned trip to Hungary and visited wounded protestors in a hospital in Baghdad, called on the government to listen to the protesters. 

He said: “We appeal to the conscience of Iraqi officials to listen seriously to their people, who are complaining of the current miserable situation, the deterioration of services, and the spread of corruption.”

“This is the first time since 2003 that the Iraqi people are expressing their peacefulness away from politicization, breaking sectarian barriers and emphasizing their Iraqi national identity.”

 

This article was published at Aid to the Church in Need’s website, and is republished here with kind permission.

 

Tags:
Christians in the Middle EastIraq
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Why is St. Jude the patron of hopeless cases?
  3. Philip Kosloski
    What is the daily schedule of a parish priest?
  4. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  5. Philip Kosloski
    The first Halloween began with an exorcism
  6. Marzena Devoud
    The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Before Mass pray this short prayer of preparation
  8. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Maria Paola Daud
12 Different kinds of crosses (and their meanings)
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW