Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Rachel Molinatti
The dog who waits for grace before meals
Daniel Esparza
This cow explains Catholic religious orders and congregations better than most textbooks

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
News

Senior Chaldean priest reports waves of Christians fleeing northeastern Syria

SYRIA
DELIL SOULEIMAN | AFP
Share
Print
John Burger | Nov 01, 2019

In the wake of U.S. pullout, 300 Christians were forced to leave their towns; a greater exodus is possible.

At least 300 Christians have been forced to leave several towns in northeastern Syria, as Turkish forces move in to clear the area of Kurdish fighters, according to a report Thursday.

Fr. Nidal Thomas, a senior priest of the Chaldean Catholic Church in Hassake, warned that the exodus is threatening to grow.

“We are afraid that if the fighting continues, there could be a still greater exodus which might even include the town of Qamishli, where there are 2,300 Christians families living at present,” Fr. Thomas said in an interview with Catholic charity Aid to the Church in Need.

Since President Donald J. Trump ordered American troops out of the area, Turkish armed forces have been moving into a 20-mile wide “safe zone,” clearing it of Kurdish fighters that they consider terrorists.

Fr. Thomas said the uncertainty of the situation fuels the problem, as well as the actions of Turkish forces.

“We don’t know what is actually happening,” he said. “Every hour we hear reports from the Kurds, the Turks, the Americans, and the Russians, of victims and people fleeing. But we don’t know the real truth. The only thing we know for certain is that the bombings and, above all, the massacres committed by Turks against our community are forcing more and more Christians to flee.”

He said that two-thirds of the Christians have left Syria, and the remaining third risks being unable to survive.

“And meanwhile, the Western countries are fighting among themselves to divide up Syria, which has been brought to its knees also by the international sanctions,” he said. “There were thousands of Christian families in our country. No one attempted to defend us.”

One of the fears that has been expressed following the withdrawal of U.S. troops has been the new vulnerability of Kurds in the area, and the resulting strengthening of a dormant Islamic State. Kurdish forces had been guarding prisons full of captured ISIS militants, but the sudden need to defend themselves against advancing Turkish troops means fewer guards for the prisons. Fr. Thomas described how many ISIS fighters have joined the Turkey-backed Syrian National Armies that seized Ras-al-Ain, and that the threat of a jihadist revival is ever-present.

“Unfortunately this an eventuality we have to take into account,” he commented.

 

Tags:
Christians in the Middle East
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Why is St. Jude the patron of hopeless cases?
  3. Philip Kosloski
    What is the daily schedule of a parish priest?
  4. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  5. Philip Kosloski
    The first Halloween began with an exorcism
  6. Marzena Devoud
    The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Before Mass pray this short prayer of preparation
  8. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Maria Paola Daud
12 Different kinds of crosses (and their meanings)
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW