The top 12 saints according to Google searches

Click here to launch the slideshow

In the Catholic Church there are thousands of canonized saints, but the general public is only familiar with a small handful of them, generally those who have left a major impact on Western culture and society that is difficult to dismiss.

Here is a slideshow highlighting the top 12 saints that people search for on the internet through Google. These saints appear to be always popular, no matter the month or year, and remain a permanent fixture in Western culture.

The list was compiled using Google data and organized as best as possible according to what was accessible at the time of publication.

Read more: Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church

Read more: 10 Great movies about saints