Catholic Chinese community refuses to leave church scheduled for demolition

The Chinese government has scheduled the destruction of 40 more churches.
According to AsiaNews the non-violent protest includes fasting and prayer on the part of the congregants. They go on to note that the parish priest attempted to start a dialogue with officials, who were unwilling to parlay.
Although the church in the town of Wu Gao Zhang is officially recognized, it is believed that the government has taken action against it on the grounds that their church does not have the proper permits. Sources in China suggest that the government has been more active in enforcement of permitting requirements since they met with Vatican officials, last September.
The Chinese government, which has scheduled the demolition of an additional 40 churches, has stated that “the Vatican supports us.”
In recent months no less than five other Chinese churches have been closed due to lack of permits or refusal to fall under government scrutiny.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?