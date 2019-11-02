Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Silvia Lucchetti and Matthew Green
The tragic death of a bride on the way to her wedding gives life to others
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Rachel Molinatti
The dog who waits for grace before meals
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Spirituality

How World War I influenced the celebration of All Souls Day

CEMETERY
Summa | Pixabay
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Nov 02, 2019

The numerous casualties of the “Great War” had a direct impact on how priests celebrated Mass on November 2.

While All Souls Day dates back to the 10th century, one major aspect of its celebration was introduced during World War I.

According to Fr. William Saunders in an article for Catholic Exchange, “During World War I, Pope Benedict XV, recognizing the number of [casualties] and the numerous Masses that could not be fulfilled because of destroyed Churches, granted all priests the privilege of offering three Masses on All Souls Day: one for the particular intention, one for all of the faithful departed and one for the intentions of the Holy Father.”

Read more: What are Mass intentions?

Pope Benedict XV made this change on August 10, 1915, in a papal bull entitled Incruentum altaris. This was shortly after Italy declared war on Austria-Hungary and after the first Zeppelin raid on London. It was early on in the war, but already there were many casualties and there was no end in sight. Looking forward to November 2, Benedict XV knew he had to do something to pray for all the newly deceased.

Mercy touches us today in a greater way when, because of the very terrible fires of war that have lit up in almost all of Europe, we have before Our eyes so much youth that dies prematurely in battle. Even if the mercy of their relatives to support their souls will not fail, yet will it be enough to provide for their needs? Since, by divine will, we have become the common Father of all, therefore, invoking the light of heavenly Wisdom, after consulting … members of the Sacred Congregations on the discipline of the Sacraments and of the Sacred Rites, we establish in perpetuity the following:

On the day of the solemn commemoration of all the faithful departed, throughout the Church it is permissible for priests to celebrate three Masses, on condition that one of the three be applied freely … the second Mass … is dedicated to all the faithful departed; the third is to be celebrated according to the intention of the Supreme Pontiff, as stated above.

Another one of the reasons why Benedict XV wanted to establish this tradition was to reignite among the faithful the desire to pray for the holy souls in purgatory. Prior to this he had seen fewer and fewer Masses offered for these suffering souls and hoped priests would respond to the call and help these souls in need.

As the Catechism of the Catholic Chuch explains, “[E]very sin, even venial, entails an unhealthy attachment to creatures, which must be purified either here on earth, or after death in the state called Purgatory” (CCC 1472). It is believed that our prayers here on earth, especially through the most perfect prayer of the Mass, can help shorten that time spent in purgatory and give spiritual aid to those souls. It is one of the many mysteries of the Catholic Church, confirmed in the teachings of Jesus and other places of the Bible.

What Benedict XV allowed in 1915 remains in effect today, and this is why in some parishes you will see three separate Masses celebrated on November 2.

Read more: What is purgatory?

Read more: St. John Paul II’s first 3 Masses were for his mom, dad and brother on All Souls Day

Tags:
Devotions and FeastsSacraments
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    Meet the Mexican grandma taking the cooking world by storm
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Why is St. Jude the patron of hopeless cases?
  5. Meg Hunter-Kilmer
    St. Mary of Edessa: A saint for those who have loved Jesus but …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    What is the daily schedule of a parish priest?
  7. Philip Kosloski
    The first Halloween began with an exorcism
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Before Mass pray this short prayer of preparation
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Maria Paola Daud
12 Different kinds of crosses (and their meanings)
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW